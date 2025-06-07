CSUSB Pushes Back on DEI Scrutiny Amid Budget Pressures

CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales speaks with podcast host Naja Faysal about DEI, free AI tools for students and staff, advice for college-bound teens, and the ongoing debate over the value of a college degree.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (June 2, 2025) — As public universities nationwide come under fire for their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, California State University, San Bernardino is standing firm. Despite fiscal challenges and a shifting political climate, CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales says the university remains committed to its mission of equity and access for all students.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are foundational to our strategic plan,” Morales said in a recent interview on The Inland Empire Business Network Podcast with host Naja Faysal. “We’ve committed to funding these goals year after year, and they reflect the voices of our entire campus and surrounding community.”

His remarks come at a time when DEI programs are under growing scrutiny. In several states, lawmakers have moved to defund or dismantle university DEI offices and curb related programming. Although California has not passed such legislation, leaders at public campuses like CSUSB are bracing for continued oversight and belt-tightening.

The California State University system, to which CSUSB belongs, is currently navigating a multibillion-dollar structural deficit. Though Morales did not comment directly on specific cuts, he acknowledged the financial headwinds affecting campuses statewide. Still, he emphasized CSUSB’s continued growth and regional relevance.

“Even under financial strain, we’ve continued to expand our impact,” Morales said, pointing to initiatives such as the School of Entrepreneurship and the university’s growing presence in the Coachella Valley. “We are an anchor institution in the Inland Empire. Our graduates are embedded in this region as educators, social workers, business owners, and public servants.”

Serving more than 4.6 million residents across San Bernardino and Riverside counties, CSUSB is the only Cal State campus with physical facilities in both regions. According to Morales, 75% of CSUSB alumni remain in the Inland Empire, strengthening its local workforce and civic infrastructure.

In parallel with its DEI mission, CSUSB is also at the forefront of digital transformation. As part of a bold initiative by the CSU system, the university now offers artificial intelligence tools to all faculty, staff, and students—completely free of charge.

“We’re only scratching the surface of what AI can do for us,” Morales said, citing potential uses in tutoring, advising, financial aid processing, and administrative efficiency. He acknowledged public concerns about AI misuse, especially around academic integrity, but noted that safeguards and training are already underway.

Earlier this year, the university hosted the Propel AI symposium, signaling its ambitions to be a leader in ethical AI adoption in public higher education. While national debates rage over the future of DEI in public institutions, Morales underscored that CSUSB’s efforts are far from symbolic.

“Our DEI board includes over 70 members of our campus community—faculty, staff, and students—working in six subcommittees covering everything from curriculum to recruitment,” he said. “This is structural. It’s built into who we are.”

The university’s current strategic plan lists DEI as one of its four core goals, alongside student success, faculty and staff development, and international education. The plan, Morales emphasized, was shaped not from the top down but through collaborative input from across the university and surrounding community. While the federal government’s posture toward DEI remains in flux, Morales expressed confidence in CSUSB’s direction.

“We’ll continue to support our values and mission until we’re told otherwise,” he said, “and even then, we’ll advocate for what’s right.”

Morales also highlighted CSUSB’s longstanding support for international education and global alumni engagement. The university continues to recruit international students while expanding study abroad opportunities for its low-income, largely first-generation student body.

“It’s not just about tuition revenue,” Morales said. “It’s about the richness international students bring to our community and the transformation that happens when our students go abroad.”

With alumni chapters as far away as South Korea and South Africa, Morales described CSUSB’s global network as a point of pride and a resource for future students. As other institutions waver or retrench in the face of political and financial pressure, CSUSB is choosing a different path—one rooted in service, access, and long-term impact.

“We may not have the resources of a private university,” Morales said, “but we have the responsibility and heart of a public one.”

Watch exclusive interview @ https://youtu.be/fgykbRDDCto?si=RjT59n1e4cs7f0hj