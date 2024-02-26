CSUSB Police Sound Alarm Over Surge in Vehicle Break-Ins

Community vigilance and prompt reporting are crucial in combating such crimes. #VehicleBreakIns #CommunitySafety”

The University Police Department (UPD) issued a warning today following a recent increase in vehicle break-ins on campus parking lots. The incidents, reported over the past two weeks, have raised concerns about personal safety and property theft.

Authorities are urging the campus community to be vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their belongings. The UPD believes these crimes are opportunistic, meaning that they target unattended vehicles with valuables left in plain sight.

“We are asking everyone to be mindful of their surroundings and take steps to safeguard their property,” said University Police Chief, John Guttierez,. “This includes locking your car doors, removing valuables from sight, and parking in well-lit areas whenever possible.”

The bulletin, obtained exclusively by Coyote Chronicles, details a series of comprehensive tips aimed at safeguarding personal property and enhancing overall security. Key recommendations outlined by CSUPD include:

Valuables Removal: Individuals are advised to maintain a clean interior within their vehicles and to refrain from leaving any valuable items unattended. This includes essentials such as purses, bags, backpacks, briefcases, and wallets, which should be taken along upon parking.

Furthermore, the bulletin offers guidance on how individuals can assist law enforcement in recovering stolen items:

Record and Document: Maintaining meticulous records of model names, serial numbers, purchase dates, and prices for valuable items is recommended, along with photographing these possessions to aid in identification.

Amidst growing concerns, UPD emphasizes the importance of community vigilance and urges individuals to report any suspicious activity promptly by contacting 909-537-5165, underscoring the mantra: “If you see something, say something!” As the campus community remains on high alert, the University Police Department continues to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all members, as reported exclusively by Coyote Chronicle News.