CSUSB Hosts Annual Coyote Fest for Students To Kick Off Finals Week

Rapper AZ Chike performs in front of crowd at CSUSB’s Coyote Fest.

On May 2nd, 2025, California State University, San Bernardino threw its annual end of the year party, Coyote Fest, as a celebration to reward the students for all of their hard work throughout the 2024-2025 school year. This event included live performances from AZ Chike and Los Cuates de Sinaloa, carnival games, rides, vendors and just an overall fun time before students cram for their final exams.

I was lucky enough to attend the event and as a student, it was a great way to spend a Friday night before I dive into a week of pure academic chaos and stress. The real event that students were looking forward to the most was the live performers. AZ Chike was the first artist up and to say he hyped up the crowd would be an absolute understatement.

The energy for the show was pure amusement and had the crowd chanting his music. Right after he performed we had the banda, Los Cuates De Sinaloa, come on stage and the energy the crowd had was just as energetic. Students singing to music and dancing along with their friends is a great way to destress and end the school year.

Although these performers were the main spectacle of the night, we had other forms of entertainment to pass time by while waiting for the live music. The vendors, food trucks, carnival games and carnival rides had students lined up with eagerness.

They had clothes, accessories, and desserts that were businesses of CSUSB alumni and community members. One alumna, who goes by @JuliaTheScorpio on Instagram, was selling her custom made hoodies, crewnecks and stickers at the event and her own spin on CSUSB merchandise. As a way to promote her business she even held a giveaway for anyone who spent a certain amount of money on her designs.

Right near the vendors was where the rides and carnival games were set up with the classics like ring toss, tarot readers, fun slide, and temporary body art stations. These created a fun atmosphere for students and the chances of boredom creeping up on you were very slim. The prizes for winning the games were a piece or two of candy, not one of the greatest highlights of the night, but it seems well within budget so expectations were not running high. However, candy prizes aside, the lines for each event were long with students enjoying themselves.

Throwing Coyote Fest to reward students for their hard work and perseverance is exactly what students needed and a great motivator for us to now succeed on our final exams before diving into summer break. As finals week approaches, do not forget to take care of yourselves Yoties!