CSUSB Host its First Club Fair for the 24-25 Academic Year

The Coyote Club Fair, held at the Santos Manuel Student Union South event center on Sept. 12th from 11-2 p.m., gave students a chance to see what CSUSB has to offer.

The annual fall club fair led by the Office of Student Leadership and Engagement gave students the opportunity to come and meet student-led clubs, organizations, non-profit organizations, fraternities, and sororities. Students were also able to enjoy free food, giveaways, and promotional items.

By coming to the Coyote Club Fair you are building community with your fellow Yoties; a place where you can learn about all the different clubs our campus offers for students.

There are a variety of clubs that range from fun to educational and even community bonding ones. SOme clubs include: the Gardening club, A.L.P.A.C.A, Law Society Student club, Math club, Los Amigos Spanish club, Cross-Cultural club, Catholic club, Dungeons and Dragons club, and Christian club.

At this event, there were local organizations that you could sign-up to volunteer or become a mentor to kids. Organizations like the Women on the Move network, American Corps, Youth Action Project, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Redlands-Riverside, and the Arrowhead United Way.

The previously mentioned A.L.P.A.C.A. club stands for the subfields of Anthropology: Archaeology, Linguistics, Physical Anthropology, and Cultural Anthropology. The club meets every Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. in the Social Behavior Science building. By joining the club you gain information on research opportunities, scholarships, activities, and museum field trips. All Majors are welcome to join.

Annabella Garcia, 4th year, Anthropology major, president of the A.L.P.A.C.A. club, says “[We] want to help students who are first year or entering the Anthropology program and give them guidance that they need.” Garcia wants to let students know that there are resources in the Anthropology program that they can use. The club has been going on since 2018 and they have participated in the annual club fair every year since.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside organization offers volunteer work and jobs to people who are passionate and engaging leaders to work with youth at schools and clubs throughout the area. There are 7,000 kids within the Redlands-Riverside area who are a part of the Boys & Girls Clubhouse and this organization has been going on since 1967 in the Redlands-Riverside area.

The organization is an after-school program for youths; they get picked up and sent to the clubhouse to work on activities, learn about healthy eating, how to handle their money, work on homework, and engage with the staff. The clubhouse closes at 6:30 p.m. in the Redlands-Riverside area.

You can volunteer in the housing units across from the clubhouses in the Inland Empire area as well. They are always looking for volunteers to help.

David Glick is a grants manager who brings in funding for the organization. Glick says, “They are always doing activities with peer-to-peer kids their age and there is always an instructor with them or staff member with them.” Glick also says, “They are beautiful kids.” The kids are always doing something whenever they are at the clubhouse. They are never alone by themselves.

The Law Society student club meets every other Thursday from 12-1 p.m. in the Social Behavioral Science building in room 514. The club has been going on for two years here at CSUSB. In the club, you build a community with other people who want to go to law school. You also get the ability to meet up with people and go over your law school application.

This club also helps you prepare for the LSAT. While in the club, you have other people to study with in hopes of seeing their study habits.

Eryn Ford, 4th year, political science major is part of the Law Society student club. Ford says, “Political science and criminal justice and law in general on this campus is not very big, but there are people who are looking for community.” She wanted to start the club to build community here at CSUSB and make people feel included.

The club fair offers a variety of volunteer work opportunities for students who want to be involved with the San Bernardino community.

You can join many clubs to involve yourself with the CSUSB campus community and it’s a great way to meet new people.