CSUSB Faculty Union Warns of Potential $100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Holders, Advises Against International Travel

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – September 20, 2025 – The California Faculty Association (CFA) chapter at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) has issued an urgent advisory to all faculty following a presidential proclamation that could impose a massive fee on international scholars re-entering the United States.

In an email sent to the entire faculty body on Saturday, CFA Chapter President Tiffany Jones relayed a statewide warning concerning a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, September 19. The order, which takes effect at midnight on Sunday, September 21, has been interpreted by immigration experts as potentially requiring H-1B visa holders to pay a staggering $100,000 fee upon re-entry to the U.S.

The H-1B visa program is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations. Universities, including CSUSB, rely on these visas to hire esteemed professors and researchers from around the world.

The immediate concern, as outlined in the message from the statewide CFA and echoed by the CSU system, is the lack of official clarification from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on how the proclamation will be implemented. This ambiguity has created a state of confusion and anxiety for international faculty members and their families.

“We recognize that this guidance may cause stress and disruption,” wrote Jones in her communication. “As we want to ensure you have the most current information available, we will continue to share updates.”

The guidance from the CSU system is direct and urgent:

H-1B employees and their H-4 dependents currently inside the U.S. are strongly advised not to leave the country.

Those currently outside the U.S. are urged to make every effort to return before the Sunday midnight deadline. The advisory warns that failure to do so may result in being denied re-entry if the substantial fee is not paid. Faculty abroad were instructed to contact their dean immediately if they require assistance returning.

The potential financial barrier is described by many in academic circles as unprecedented and crippling. A $100,000 fee would be prohibitively expensive for most university employees and would effectively strand international scholars abroad, severing them from their careers, homes, and communities.

The email concluded with a signature, “In union,” underscoring the faculty union’s role in advocating for its members. It also included a reminder of employees’ “Weingarten Rights,” which guarantee union representation in meetings that could lead to disciplinary action, a standard inclusion in CFA communications that highlights the potential for this situation to impact employment conditions.

As of Saturday, faculty, administrators, and immigration lawyers are scrambling for clarity. The situation remains fluid, with the university community awaiting critical guidance from federal authorities. The CSUSB administration is expected to work in concert with the CSU system to provide support and updates to affected employees as the situation develops.