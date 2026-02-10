CSUSB Baseball Brings Community Together Through Their Annual Comedy Night Fundraiser

By Ariana Chavarria

February 3, 2026

Photo credit: Johnny Cadena/CSUSB Athletics Department

(Image: CSUSB Baseball Head Coach, Mike Nadeau, speaks passionately on a stage at their annual Comedy Night, hosted in Redlands, indicating how the donated money is going to be used.)



Comedians assembled, along with fans and school alumni of the Coyotes baseball team, in Redlands on Jan. 24 in the Comedy Night fundraising event sponsored by CSUSB Baseball.

This experience was an evening of fun, stand-up comedy, great food, and great company, all for the sake of a wonderful cause, that of the CSUSB Coyotes Baseball. And so, if you were interested in the cause of helping the Coyotes Baseball Team, then you would have had an amazing evening of stand-up comedy, food, and good vibes. It was an excellent stand-up comedy event/fundraiser with a relaxed setting and for a great cause.

The majority of participants at this event included the CSUSB Baseball team, family, friends, alumni, and colleagues of the CSUSB community. The volunteers for the cause will include the players themselves, and parents of active players. Among the speakers and entertainers that have been lined up for this event included the illustrious Head Coach Mike Nadeau, and comedians: Jay Lamont, Roberto Rodriguez, Mike Cano, and Jimmy Dellavalle.

The prominent persons involved in the event also included the CSUSB Athletic Department Director of Athletics, Shareef Amer, and individuals from the CSUSB and the community, such as the Head Coach Mike Nadeau, who represents leadership and continuity in baseball, as well as other comedians who are professionals and have cultural recognition. While the overall community who is affected by this particular event is the baseball organization, who is benefited by this event through a donation/contribution.

The presence of these personalities also adds the human aspect to this story since they are also undertaking aspects relating to sports, entertainment, and supporting the community. This is the reason why the story is relatable and credible.

The purpose of the CSUSB Baseball Comedy Night is to raise funds through live stand-up comedy. Methods used to ensure success will include highlights of the event, which includes a speech from the head coach, Mike Nadeau, the interaction with the donors, the live shows by the comedians, and the production of both financial and moral supporters for the program.

Since this is an annual event held in the month of January, the Comedy Night has become a tradition for the program. The account of the 2026 Comedy Night is worth reporting due to its implications for the support of the community for the university sports, considering the rise in costs and new models of funding in college sports. This fundraiser’s main focus is to raise enough money for the clubhouse amenities and players’ uses.

The location of the event is within the area known as Redlands, which makes the event more specific and significant in connection with the community of the Inland Empire. At the same time, the event has provided a visually aesthetic and culturally important setting as it is a baseball facility of a former coach of CSUSB. This place is considered to be a symbol of legacy, guidance, and continuity of the story, which in turn creates an emotional connection to this program.

Aside from that, there is also a sense of the larger picture, that of seeing a new trend from colleges where their athletic departments are seeking endowments from their communities, rather than seeking funding from an institution. This is an example of the creative ways in which public university athletics are coming together and supporting each other through tough times.

This points out that live comedy and sports fundraisers exhibit community involvement in a new inventive way. By placing a premium on entertainment and access, this event exemplifies the adaptability of sports programs in staying relevant while fostering an inclusive environment, whereby their relationships among alumni, families, and supporters get strengthened; thus, the format of events themselves becomes a turning point in any story.

For more information for upcoming events, visit csusbathletics.com.