CSUSB Announces Parking Rate Increases for Employees Beginning July 2025

Campus infrastructure improvements come at a cost as CSUSB prepares to adjust employee parking rates starting July 2025.

California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) has announced upcoming changes to its employee parking rates, set to take effect with the July 2025 pay period. The updated rates, which apply to both represented and non-represented staff, are being introduced in alignment with collective bargaining agreements across the California State University (CSU) system.

According to a statement released by the university’s Parking and Transportation Services department, the monthly parking rates will increase for several bargaining units as follows:

Employee Group Current Rate New Rate (Effective July 2025) Unit 1 – Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD) $17.33 $19.33 Units 2, 5, 7 & 9 – California State University Employees Union (CSUEU) $17.33 $19.33 Unit 4 – Academic Professionals of California (APC) $15.04 $17.04 Unit 6 – Teamsters Local 2010 $17.33 $19.33 Unit 8 – Statewide University Police Association (SUPA) $17.33 $19.33

In addition, non-represented employees—including Management Personnel Plan (MPP) members, confidential staff, and auxiliary employees—will see their parking rate adjusted to $44 per month beginning in the same pay period.

The university emphasized that all employee parking permits are now fully virtual. Under this system, a vehicle’s license plate serves as the parking permit, eliminating the need for physical decals or hangtags. This shift to virtual permits aligns with CSUSB’s sustainability goals and enhances efficiency in parking enforcement.

Payroll deductions for parking permits will continue to be processed on a pre-tax basis, offering some financial relief to employees.

“While we understand that any increase can present challenges, these rate adjustments are necessary to ensure that our parking facilities remain well-maintained, secure, and adequately staffed to meet campus demands,” said Grace Munyiri, Director of Parking and Transportation Services. “We remain committed to supporting the success of CSUSB’s faculty and staff.”

Employees with questions are encouraged to contact Parking & Transportation Services at parking@csusb.edu or call (909) 537-5912.

For more information, visit: https://www.csusb.edu/parking