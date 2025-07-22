CSU Lecturer, Dozens of Protestors and Farmworkers Detained in Violent ICE Raid at Camarillo Cannabis Farm

Dozens of demonstrators gathered on the road as uniformed agents in camouflage gear, helmets and gas masks stood in a line across from them, then threw canisters that sprayed what looked like smoke into the air to disperse the crowd, according to video of the encounter and AP.

Camarillo, CA – Nearly 100 individuals, including a CSU Channel Islands lecturer and multiple Ventura County residents, were forcibly detained during a controversial U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on July 10 at Glass House Farms in Camarillo, sparking outrage from faculty unions, immigrant rights groups, and community leaders.

Among those arrested was Dr. Jonathan A. Caravello, a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics at CSU Channel Islands and an active member of the California Faculty Association (CFA). Eyewitnesses say Caravello was brutalized by federal agents while trying to assist a disabled bystander during the chaotic raid, which has been widely condemned for its excessive use of force and lack of transparency.

According to multiple reports, federal immigration officers launched tear gas into a group of peaceful protestors, one canister landing under the wheelchair of a legally present observer who struggled to breathe or move. Dr. Caravello rushed to help the bystander and was immediately tackled by agents, thrown into an unmarked vehicle, and taken to an undisclosed location. His whereabouts remain unconfirmed, though it is suspected he may be held at the Ventura County Federal Detention Facility.

“This was not just an arrest—it was a disappearance,” said a CFA spokesperson. “Dr. Caravello is a U.S. citizen, a public servant, and an advocate for justice. His abduction is part of a deeply alarming trend of silencing dissent and criminalizing compassion.”

In response, VC Defensa and the California Faculty Association organized an emergency rally at 3 p.m. today at Oxnard City Hall (300 W 3rd St), demanding the immediate release of all those detained during the raid. Protestors include not only Caravello but also several local farmworkers, volunteers, and Ventura County residents engaged in peaceful protest or labor activity.

The CFA, which represents more than 29,000 faculty across the 23-campus CSU system, issued a scathing statement condemning the raid as an attack on free speech, due process, and the rights of immigrants and workers. “We are outraged by these military-style tactics that target immigrants and terrorize communities,” the statement read. “ICE, DHD, and federal agents are tearing families apart and undermining the constitutional rights of everyone—including U.S. citizens—who stand with marginalized communities.”

The organization is calling on elected officials—including Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, U.S. Representatives Salud Carbajal and Julia Brownley, and California State Senator Monique Limón—to intervene and demand accountability for what they describe as “kidnappings in broad daylight.”

The raid, which took place at a legal cannabis farm, adds to a growing number of aggressive federal actions in traditionally protected spaces like schools, medical centers, courthouses, and even daycares. Advocates say this growing enforcement push reflects a broader federal agenda to suppress dissent and intimidate community organizers under the guise of immigration control.

Community members and faculty across the CSU system expressed fear and solidarity. “If U.S. citizens like Dr. Caravello—public university faculty—can be detained without cause, what protections do our undocumented students and workers have?” asked one protestor. “The answer right now appears to be none.”

As families remain without answers and advocates continue to search for detained individuals, the CFA and its allies are not backing down. “This is not just about immigration,” said the spokesperson. “This is about human rights, academic freedom, and the future of civic engagement in California.”

For now, organizers urge the public to call legislators, attend today’s rally, and demand the safe return of all those taken in what many are calling one of the most disturbing immigration crackdowns in recent state memory.