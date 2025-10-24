CSU Employee Unions Rally to Challenge Leadership at Board of Trustees Meeting

Teamsters Local 2010 Vice President Ernesto Torres holds a flag among CSU employees at the picket line outside the Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach. (Photo by Aimee Baror)

LONG BEACH, Calif. — California State University employee unions gathered outside the Chancellor’s Office on Sept. 9 to protest what they describe as a lack of action, transparency and accountability from CSU leadership. The rally took place during the CSU Board of Trustees meeting and brought together hundreds of workers, faculty and students from across the system.

Union members urged CSU administrators to accept a 0% interest short-term loan offered by the state and use the funds to restore job cuts, support instruction and honor collective bargaining agreements. They also called for the university to fulfill its promises to provide step increases and contractual raises that were negotiated with employees.

“CSU’s disgraceful decision to renege on promised and well-deserved raises for workers cannot stand,” said Jason Rabinowitz, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 2010. “Teamsters members fought for years to win step increases after nearly three decades without them. CSU must honor its contractual promises to workers or face an expensive and disruptive battle with the Teamsters Union.”

The CSU Union Coalition, which includes the California Faculty Association (CFA), Teamsters Local 2010 and the CSU Employees Union (CSUEU), met with Chancellor Mildred García on Aug. 21 to raise concerns about salary negotiations, program cuts, shared governance and campus safety. Union leaders said García offered few answers and avoided addressing key issues.

Union representatives have also criticized management for launching the CSU’s artificial intelligence initiative without consulting faculty, staff or students. They say the university has spent more than $17 million on the project while continuing to delay pay raises. They also point to what they describe as excessive spending on capital projects, including San Diego State University’s $310 million Snapdragon Stadium.

“What they’re showing us through their continued lack of transparency and accountability is that CSU students, faculty and staff are not a priority,” said Margarita Berta-Ávila, president of the CFA and a professor at Sacramento State. “This isn’t just about the 0% loan. It’s part of a broader pattern of mismanagement. CSU has failed to take a strong position to protect immigrant students and has undermined free speech and academic freedom. We will continue to mobilize to hold them accountable.”

Teamsters Local 2010 members, who were scheduled to receive cost-of-living adjustments and step increases beginning July 1, 2025, said CSU management has informed them that it plans to delay those payments. The union has warned that it is prepared to escalate its response, including potential strike action, if CSU does not meet its obligations.

The CFA, Teamsters Local 2010 and CSUEU have all filed grievances and unfair labor practice charges against the university. The filings allege that CSU has failed to bargain in good faith and has violated collective bargaining agreements by refusing to provide promised pay increases.

Union leaders say the dispute reflects a larger issue within the CSU system — one that they believe prioritizes administrative projects and spending over the needs of employees and students.

“Management must prioritize the people who make this system run,” said one union representative. “Faculty and staff are the foundation of CSU, and students depend on our ability to teach, support and guide them.”

Union organizers have pledged to continue pressuring the CSU until the administration acts with greater transparency and accountability. They say their goal is not only fair pay and restored jobs but also a university system that upholds its mission to serve California’s students and communities.

For valuable editorial assistance, the author wishes to thank Daniel King and acknowledge Professor Taofeeq Adebayo of California State University, San Bernardino.