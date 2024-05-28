CSU Community Alert: Measles Exposure Risk at LAX for Travelers: Attention California State University Students, Faculty, and Staff

Officials say a traveler who recently passed through terminal B at the Los Angeles airport was infected with measles and may have exposed others.

California State University (CSU) community members traveling through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) last week may have been exposed to measles, health officials said Sunday.

A non-resident traveler who was infectious with measles arrived at LAX on May 19th. They arrived on Lufthansa Flight LH 452 at Tom Bradley International Terminal B, Gate 156 at 3:04 p.m. and connected to Flight LH 7852 departing from Terminal 7, Gate 82 at 8:00 p.m. Public health officials are urging anyone who was at these terminals during these times to confirm their measles vaccination status. Measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause serious complications for those who are not immune.

“Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know you have it and can lead to severe disease,” said Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and a rash. People who believe they may have been exposed or experience symptoms should contact their doctor immediately.

The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps, and rubella. Health officials recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine for optimal protection.

For more information on measles, visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website: [ph.lacounty.gov/measles].