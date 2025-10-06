Coyotes Battle Back but Fall Short in Five-Set Clash with Cal Poly Pomona

Junior outside hitter Kacie Pedersen (#17) rises for one of her career-high 29 kills in the five-set battle with Cal Poly Pomona. Photo by Stephen Day.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — It was an emotional night filled with energy and resilience at Coussoulis Arena on Thursday, as CSUSB women’s volleyball honored one of its legends, celebrated with its student body, and battled Cal Poly Pomona through five grueling sets before falling 30-28, 25-23, 22-25, 18-25, 15-10 on the Kim Cherniss Court Thursday Oct 3.



CSUSB honored the legacy of Cristen (Trent) Brink ’07 with a pregame tribute, as her parents, daughters, and family members were recognized at center court. Photo by Stephen Day

The evening began with a moving tribute to Cristen (Trent) Brink ’07, one of the greatest setters in program history. Brink, who still holds CSUSB’s single-match (75), season (1,603), and career (5,236) assists records, was remembered in a highlight reel of her on-court achievements. Her parents and daughters were honored on the court as a moment of silence allowed everyone to remember Brink’s lasting impact.



When the match began, the fans were treated to a marathon battle. The Coyotes (8-4, 3-2 CCAA) nearly pulled off a reverse sweep after dropping the first two sets. Junior outside hitter Kacie Pedersen (Jr., Riverside, Calif.) led the charge with a career-high 29 kills and 11 digs, posting her second double-double of the year. Sophomore right-side Kisa Sagiao (So., San Diego, Calif.) added 10 kills and six blocks, matching junior middle blocker M’Kera Drake (Jr., San Bernardino, Calif.) at the net.



Senior Libero Jayden Chornomud (#26) and junior outside hitter Kacie Pedersen (#17) combine on defense during Thursday night’s marathon match. Photo by Stephen Day

Set one showed no one was going down easily, with the Yotes holding three set points before Pomona clawed back 30-28. The Broncos carried momentum into the second, out-hitting the Coyotes 17–7 in kills. But the Yotes howled back, taking the third set behind Sagiao’s all-around play and then dominating the fourth with a .333 hitting percentage and another nine kills from Pedersen. The fifth set was tied at every point through 7-7 before Cal Poly Pomona closed on a 9-3 run to take the match.



Associated Students, Inc. welcomed students to “ASI Night” at Coussoulis Arena, offering tacos, giveaways, and a raffle as part of the campus spirit event. Photo by Stephen Day

Off the court, Associated Students Inc. (ASI) helped pack the stands with their “ASI Night” promotion. The first 100 students received free tacos, while information booths gave out swag and raffled prizes including a signed volleyball and a mini iPad. “We’re trying to get Coyotes and students rallied up, kind of get that school spirit, trying to get that engagement here on campus,” said Joseph Morales, ASI Productions Manager. The initiative reflected ASI’s mission to bring students together at athletics and campus events throughout the semester.



The Coyote student section roared throughout the night, energized by ASI giveaways and the five-set thriller on the court. Photo by Stephen Day.

The Yotes now look ahead to Saturday’s showdown with Cal State Dominguez Hills, with first serve scheduled for 7 p.m. on Kim Cherniss Court inside Coussoulis Arena. Admission is free for CSUSB students with valid ID, making it another chance for the campus community to rally behind the team.

