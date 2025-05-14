Coyote Fest 2025: Dare It Be Called Iconic?

Students enjoying one of the Coyote Fest artists, Los Cuates de Sinaloa, and playing the game corn hole. Photo by: Elizabeth Cortez



Many students attend Cal State San Bernardino’s [CSUSB] annual Coyote Fest, a celebration to commend students for making it to the end of the school year. This event promotes a good time for students with different incentives, the best part? It’s free!

Coyote Fest has different carnival games, rides, food, vendors, and of course live performances from large artists. There is something for everyone to enjoy.

Year after year, there have been different artists to play Coyote Fest, this year CSUSB got rapper AzChike to come and play his hits such as “Burn Rubber Again” and “Big Dawg”. The rapper was featured on Kendrick Lamar’s album “GNX”, the song “peekaboo” featured AzChike and is very popular amongst the rap community.

Many people enjoyed AzChike’s performance and were able to appreciate it even if they were not familiar with him.

CSUSB student, Rebecca Herrera, attended Coyote Fest and had some thoughts about the artist AzChike.

“I didn’t know his music but I have heard of him, I thought he was really good.” stated Rebecca.

The other artist who played the festival, Los Cuates de Sinaloa, is a group that plays regional Mexican music. They are based out of La Vainilla, Sinaloa. This group has done music for the show, “Breaking Bad” titled “The Ballad of Heisenberg”. They also did the theme song for the novela, “La Reina del Sur”, this group is not only popular in Mexico, but was well in the United States.

The group played their popular music along with covers of iconic songs such as “Tragos Amargos”, originally by Ramon Ayala.

Local CSUSB student, Joselyn Guiterrez-Alfaro, was one of many looking forward to the group.

“I enjoyed Los Cuates de Sinaloa more because they had more of an exciting performance in my opinion.” shared Joselyn.

Artists were just one part of the festival, there were also other ways for attendees to have a good time with their friends.

Rebecca shared, “My favorite part of the night was going on the zipline, I would do it again!”

This is just one example of how people chose to spend their time at the festival.

“My favorite part of the night was that I was able to do so many activities such as get some henna done and get my tarot cards read to me while having a good time with my friends.” shared Joselyn.

No matter how someone chose to spend their time, it was worth it to come out and support the hard work put into creating this event.

This was also a good opportunity for local businesses to promote their products or services to a larger audience.

“I bought a really cute phone charm from a local business, it was nice to support them.” shared Joselyn.

Not only was this a good way to show support for CSUSB, but in a way gave many students a college experience due to the school being attended by many commuters and not having that traditional atmosphere.

“I was able to get more of a college experience outside of just attending class.” exclaimed Rebecca.

Of course, there are always going to be those who are not a fan of the artists or will not vibe with the festival, but at the end of the day it is more about enjoying the moment and making memories with friends. It will be nice for many students to look back on these memories many years from now and have a good reminder of their college years.

Students attend this event year after year, but how will next year top this year’s Coyote Fest?

Those wondering will just have to attend in order to find out.