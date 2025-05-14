Community Comes Together for St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Festival

The main sign at the entrance of the festival.

St. Joseph Catholic Church’s annual Parish Festival brought together hundreds of Fontana community members over the weekend for two days of faith, food, and family fun. The event was held in the parking lot of the church grounds on May 3rd from 4pm-10pm and May 4th from 7am-10pm; the festival was a lively celebration of culture, tradition, and community spirit.

The event featured a wide array of activities, including live entertainment, small carnival games with raffles, and a variety of delicious food. Children enjoyed those face painting and fun booths with wheels and prizes while adults mingled under colorful tents and enjoyed live performances from live bands, some of the bands being Los Torres, Formula M, and La Autentica Vallarta de Eduardo Villela.

Menu displayed as a directory for guests to showcase what dishes they could find at the festival. Photo credit: Itzel Iniguez.

The menu featured mostly Mexican and a few Salvadorian dishes, such as enchiladas, arroz, tamales, elote en vaso, and more. One attendee stated that their favorite part of the festival was buying pancakes there since it reminded them of having breakfast at home.

“This festival is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of our neighborhood,” said Father Martin Escobedo, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church. “We are blessed to see so many families and parishioners come together to support the church and build lasting memories.”

Mass was celebrated at its usual times and followed by a special procession honoring St. Joseph, the church’s patron saint. Many attendees joined in singing and prayer.

Volunteers from the church’s youth group, marriage group, and local people helped organize and run the event. They ensured everything went smoothly despite the light drizzle conditions.

“This is my 6th year bringing my aguas frescas stand,” said Aida Martinez, a Fontana native. “I love this Church and I give back as much as I can.” When asked about what she thought of the unexpected weather change, Martinez responded that a little rain wouldn’t ruin their good mood.

Proceeds from the festival will support church programs, building maintenance, and other efforts, like youth ministry and food distribution services.

Guests gathered around the stands and under tents. Most vendors decorated their tables with traditional Mexican banners and tablecloths. Photo Credit: Itzel Iniguez.

“The energy was amazing! We all made this fair a success,” said longtime parishioner Martha Donis. “I made the tacos and my friend Vicky chopped the cilantro, the onions, and made all the salsas.”

St. Joseph Catholic Church, the oldest parish in Fontana, located at the corner of Arrow and Mango Ave., was established in 1930. The Parish potluck has been held every year since 2009. Plans are already underway for next year’s celebration. This Church continues its mission of service, worship, and unity.