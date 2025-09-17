Cheerleader Injured; Late Night Performance Cut Down

CSUSB cheer team showcasing their shortened performance at Late Night on August 28, 2025. This was one of the stunts that they kept in order to work around the unfortunate accident earlier this week.

CSUSB Cheersquad’s performance at last week’s Late Night was drastically shortened after a cheerleader was injured while training.



On August 28, the CSUSB Cheer team’s highly anticipated performance at CSUSB Recreation and Wellness Center’s Late Night was unexpectedly shortened after a last-minute injury forced major changes to their routine. The performance, originally set to run three minutes, was cut nearly in half when cheerleader Kaylee Paris was unable to participate following a fall during practice earlier in the week.

Two days before the event, Kaylee Paris, one of the team’s lead flyers, suffered a minor head injury while rehearsing her final routine. According to teammates, she lost balance during a stunt and struck the back of her head on the practice canvas after her spotters failed to catch her properly. While the injury was not severe, Paris experienced headaches and was advised not to perform.

Due to the unforeseen circumstances, the Late Night performance had to be drastically altered, leading to the removal of more than half of the prepared stunts. Only 1 of the 4 stunts involving the flyers were performed at Late Night as Kaylee was one of the three lead flyers. The stunts that were cut involved an assisted front flip, a flip into a split triangle, and a launch from her spotters into a mid air split.

Because the injury happened just days before Late Night, the Cheer squad had no choice but to cut out all of the stunts that included her, as they did not have a suitable replacement prepared. The remaining stunts performed at Late Night included group dancing, one triangle and a tumbler, in which they put on an outstanding show with the tools they were given. It was extremely impressive to see how quickly the team was able to adjust to the circumstances and still deliver a strong performance on such short notice. The crowd remained enthusiastic throughout the routine, cheering loudly and showing support for the squad despite the shorter program.

This incident highlights the challenges of cheerleading as a sport. Stunt groups, especially flyers, require incredible precision and trust among teammates, as even a small misstep or slip can result in injury. Because of this, cheerleading teams often face the difficult balance of striving for exciting, high-energy performances while prioritizing safety. When unexpected injuries occur, entire routines may need to be restructured, and the CSUSB Cheer team’s adjustments at Late Night demonstrated how quickly such changes must be made under pressure.

Fortunately, Kaylee has made a full recovery, and is planning to continue to perform in the cheer squad. The CSUSB Cheer Squad is preparing for its fall season and will be holding open tryouts at the CSUSB recreational and wellness center on September 9, 2025.

Although this year’s Late Night performance was shorter than expected, the cheer squad’s ability to adjust in the face of adversity showed their resilience and determination. Their adaptability turned a potentially disappointing setback into easily the highlight of CSUSB’s Late Night event.