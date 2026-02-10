Coachella Priest Urges Hope, Unity Amid Immigration Fears in Sunday Homily

The Coachella Valley community gathered, taking in the immigration information Father Jose de Jesus provides. (Photo Credit: Angie Belman / The Campus Chronicle)

In a Sunday Mass that blended scripture with social advocacy, Father Jose de Jesus of Our Lady of Soledad Church offered a message of resilience and collective care to a congregation grappling with the daily fears of immigration enforcement.

Speaking in Spanish to a packed church of predominantly Hispanic families and elderly parishioners on Jan. 25, Father Jose directly confronted the anxieties many carry about legal status and deportation. He framed his homily not just as a spiritual reflection, but as a practical reminder of community solidarity and individual rights. He reminded everyone that we should stay calm and not live in fear; the lord will protect us through it all.

Father Jose de Jesus states, “Unos papeles no te definen quien eres” meaning that papers don’t define who we are as humans. We shouldn’t be stressing what a piece of paper states or what others insinuate about us. No matter what our legal status is, in the eyes of the lord we are all one, no different from one another. Father Jose de Jesus informs us not to be worried about our legal status, but rather when we’ve committed an actual bad crime. As he states, “Preocúpense cuando cometan un gran delito, no lo que diga unos papeles.” It’s crucial to have a paper define who you are as a person.

Not only does he highlight not living in fear, but he also encourages us to help those who we know might need an extra hand. Although the audience was not all immigrants, others should help those who are to give them a sense of comfort and ease. Father Jose de Jesus encouraged us to offer ourselves to get our neighbors or relatives groceries, knowing they fear setting foot outside because of their legal status and the crucial things going on. Father Jose de Jesus mentions, “Llevale a tu vecino un taco y preguntale como esta.” This refers to reassuring them that they are not alone by checking up on one another, making sure they are doing well.

As we know, immigrants are going through such a hard time right now, being a target wherever they go. Not being able to go to the corner of the store without fearing being taken away. Therefore, Father Jose de Jesus reminded the audience of their rights and explained what procedures to take in case ICE approaches them in public or at their home. He explained to demand a warrant before allowing them inside your home and encouraged staying calm and not running. The priest tends to touch on this topic frequently, reading scriptures and making sure we all pray for immigrant individuals, reminding us we are all one. This mass was filled with comfort and reassurance that we are all united and should be there for one another. When the mass was over, everyone felt peace and appreciation towards Father Jose de Jesus for remarking on this topic that affected most of the people.