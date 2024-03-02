California Storm: SoCal Residents Brace for Another Round of Rain, Mountain Snow

Palm Desert Campus Region Under Wind Advisory from Saturday to Sunday

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind advisory for the Palm Desert Campus region, effective from 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2nd until 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024.

Advisory Details:

Winds: West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph expected.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph expected. Affected Areas: Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. Duration: From 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2024, until 4:00 a.m., Sunday, March 3, 2024.

From 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2024, until 4:00 a.m., Sunday, March 3, 2024. Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, resulting in hazardous travel conditions.

Precautionary Actions:

Driving: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Outdoor Objects: Secure outdoor objects to prevent damage.

Secure outdoor objects to prevent damage. Emergency Contact: Dial campus 9-1-1 to report injuries, building damage, or hazardous situations to University Police.

Published by Kelli Johnson, March 1, 2024, 6:20AM | Updated 6:47AM

Winter Weather Advisory Across California

As California enters March, a cold storm is expected to bring another round of widespread rain, strong winds, cool temperatures, and mountain snow over the weekend. Residents across Southern California are preparing for possible landslides, mudslides, and hazardous travel conditions.

Weather Forecast:

Rainfall: Continuous and widespread rainfall expected from Friday evening into Sunday morning.

Continuous and widespread rainfall expected from Friday evening into Sunday morning. Snowfall: Snow levels possibly dropping to 3,500 feet, impacting mountain passes such as the Grapevine and the Tejon Pass.

Snow levels possibly dropping to 3,500 feet, impacting mountain passes such as the Grapevine and the Tejon Pass. Advisories: Winter Weather Advisory issued for the San Bernardino County Mountains, with snowfall between 3 to 6 inches.

High Wind Warnings and Advisories:

Warnings: High Wind Warnings issued for areas including Apple and Lucerne Valleys, with gusts up to 80 mph.

High Wind Warnings issued for areas including Apple and Lucerne Valleys, with gusts up to 80 mph. Advisories: Wind Advisories in effect for the Antelope Valley, with gusts up to 65 mph.

High Surf Advisory:

Advisory: High Surf Advisory for beaches in Ventura County, with coastal flooding possible.

Post-Storm Conditions

The storm is forecast to taper off by Sunday afternoon, leading to dry conditions and sunny skies for the next few days. Residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions during this period of adverse weather conditions.