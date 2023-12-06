ASI Collaborates for a Thrilling Win as Women’s Volleyball Triumphs Against CSULA

The CSUSB Homecoming Volleyball Game, attended by 3,000 guests, showcased a thrilling match between the CSUSB Women's Volleyball team and CSULA.

The Homecoming Volleyball game at California State University, San Bernardino was a fun event where the CSUSB Women’s Volleyball team won against CSULA. It was organized by Associated Students Incorporated (ASI) and had 3,000 excited guests, including alumni, students, teachers, staff, and folks from the local area.

Homecoming this weekend was an outstanding celebration, drawing over 3,000 alumni and guests who flocked to the CSUSB campus to partake in a day filled with spirited festivities and athletic excellence. The day was marked by a series of exciting events and activities, showcasing the university’s vibrant campus life and rich traditions.

One of the highlights of the Homecoming celebration was the Homecoming Volleyball game, which took place in the campus’s state-of-the-art gymnasium. Fans filled the stands, their cheers reverberating through the arena as they fervently supported their respective teams. The CSUSB Women’s Volleyball team, buoyed by this passionate support, showcased not only their exceptional skill but also their remarkable teamwork, culminating in a resounding win against CSULA.

VP of Student Affairs, Paz Oliverez, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “The energy and enthusiasm showcased by both the players and the audience tonight exemplify the spirit of our university’s Homecoming celebrations. It’s an honor to witness our talented athletes perform and unite the CSUSB community.”

The ASI President, in collaboration with other dedicated ASI members, played a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless orchestration of the Homecoming events, from planning to execution. Their efforts contributed to an electrifying ambiance that defined the entire day.

The Homecoming game brought together different groups of people from CSUSB, like alumni, students, teachers, and folks from the local area. Having a mix of people, including current students and alumni, made the game really exciting and showed that the university is closely connected to the community.

As the Women’s Volleyball team engaged in fierce competition, the gymnasium echoed with thunderous applause and exuberant cheers as they secured a noteworthy victory. Their dedication and training were evident, and the win was a testament to the hard work they had put in.

The event celebrated more than just sporting excellence; it encapsulated the spirit of unity and shared pride within the CSUSB community. Distinguished alumni were among the guests, and their presence served as a testament to the enduring legacy and thriving spirit of the university.

ASI President highlighted the significance of the Homecoming game, stating, “The Homecoming game serves as a vivid illustration of our commitment to fostering community engagement and supporting our talented athletes.” The event was a reflection of the university’s commitment to building strong bonds within the community.

During Homecoming weekend, there were lots of fun things to do, like going on tours around the campus and attending special talks. An exciting event was the CNS tour and talk at the Murillo Observatory, where alumni and their families got to learn about the newest things in science and astronomy.

The day ended with a big celebration when the Women’s Volleyball team won against CSULA. This was Coach Kim Cherniss’s 750th win, a really important moment in her coaching career. The gym was full of happiness as the team celebrated this great accomplishment.

As people left, they felt really proud of their university and had lots of great memories that would stay with them for a long time. The Homecoming Volleyball game at CSUSB showed how strong and excited the university community is, and it reminded everyone of its place in the lively San Bernardino neighborhood.

The CSUSB Homecoming was a big success, and it brought students, alumni, teachers, and people from the community together to celebrate and feel proud of their shared spirit. With an exciting win in volleyball and many fun activities, this year’s Homecoming weekend will be remembered by everyone who was there.