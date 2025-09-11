Apple Crisp Discontinued At Starbucks This Fall Season

With changing weather and leaves, our favorite places are changing their menu too.

‘Tis the season for change and Starbucks is partaking with the release of another new flavor. With changing weather and leaves, our favorite places are changing their menu too! From Trader Joe’s to Dutch Bros, the fall seasonal flavors we know and love signifies the return of the infamous Pumpkin Spice. Lattes, muffins, cake pops (yes, there are new ones this season!), and the famous fall flavor many know and love has returned but something else is changing too; Starbuck’s Pumpkin Spice is missing its companion from last year: Apple Crisp.

In fall of 2024, Starbucks announced their newest seasonal flavor as Apple Crisp. While customers raced to try it, the feedback was overall positive. The drink was selling out, although not as quickly as traditional Pumpkin Spice, and quickly became a hit. With previous success, customers and coffee connoisseurs have anticipated the flavor’s return for the fall 2025 menu with high hopes for a new fall staple alongside the universal Pumpkin Spice. However, many are left disappointed as new promotional images displayed in various Starbucks locations with the beloved company debuting a different flavor: Perfect Pecan. Unfortunately, customers partial to last season’s Apple Crisp, are not happy about the replacement. With hopes of raising visibility to Starbucks, customers have taken to social media outlets to express their combined disappointment, explaining prior excitement for the return of Apple Crisp. Recent news of the discontinuation have saddened customers looking to rekindle their Apple Crisp dreams after a long awaited year. Starbucks has explained the discontinuation as focusing on the popular flavors.

The newest release comes in two drinks as the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte and the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. In line, customers were discussing their skepticality for the new flavor. Pecan and oatmilk? A new cold foam? Still, customers are ordering the new drinks and they’re receiving positive feedback! Customers report being pleasantly surprised by the drinks as they’re sweet yet balanced with the cold foam and slight salt from the crumble on top. None of the flavors are overpowering. Of course, Starbucks drinks are adaptable to everyone’s own preferences with their sugar free syrup options and customizations. Despite this, the overall feedback has been positive for the new flavor.

Additionally, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin has returned for the fall season along with the Baked Apple Croissant and a fun raccoon shaped cake pop! Surprisingly, these items have not been sold out just yet, but the excitement is still present for these additional items.

Overall, the fall items announced from Starbucks this fall season are appealing and truly bring the fall spirit back after a long and hot summer. Hopefully, the Perfect Pecan will be just as loved as the Apple Crisp this year, but if not, the reliable Pumpkin Spice will continue to be an option this season!