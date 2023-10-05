REAL NEWS BY REAL STUDENTS

Anxiety Looms Among Cal State San Bernardino Employees as 75,000 Kaiser Workers Walk Off the Job

ByCoyote Chronicles News

Oct 5, 2023

In a seismic development in California’s healthcare landscape, 75,000 Kaiser Permanente union workers, encompassing doctors, nurses, and support staff, have embarked on a massive strike today. This walkout, prompted by critical issues related to staffing and wages, has sent shockwaves not only through the healthcare industry but also within the anxious hearts of Cal State San Bernardino employees.

The strike, which is already causing substantial disruptions in healthcare services statewide, spotlights a profound concern for the Cal State San Bernardino community. The university, with over 3,000 faculty and staff members, predominantly relies on Kaiser Permanente for its employees’ healthcare coverage. As the strike unfolds, employees and their families are grappling with the looming uncertainty of their access to vital medical services.

This massive strike underscores the indispensable role played by healthcare workers in California’s healthcare infrastructure. It amplifies the urgent need for fair wages and sufficient staffing levels to uphold the quality of patient care.

As the negotiations continue to unfold, the spotlight remains on Kaiser Permanente and the striking workers. The entire Cal State San Bernardino community, along with countless others dependent on Kaiser’s services, anxiously awaits a resolution that not only addresses the legitimate concerns of the striking workforce but also provides much-needed reassurance to patients whose healthcare hangs in the balance.

