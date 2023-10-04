Anthony Roberson: Elevating the Student Experience as Associate Director of Operations at Cal State San Bernardino’s Santos Manuel Student Union

Anthony Roberson: Transforming Campus Life at Cal State San Bernardino’s Santos Manuel Student Union.

In the bustling heart of the California State University, San Bernardino campus, one name resonates with students and faculty alike – Anthony Roberson. With an impressive 16-year journey at the university, Roberson currently serves as the Associate Director of Operations at the Santos Manuel Student Union (SMSU). But his story is more than just a career; it’s a testament to dedication, growth, and the profound impact one person can have on an entire community.

Roberson’s responsibilities are as diverse as the vibrant campus he serves. As the Associate Director of Operations, he oversees critical areas including custodial services, maintenance, information technology, and audio-visual support, along with event scheduling. It’s a demanding role that requires a keen eye for detail and a passion for ensuring that the SMSU facilities operate seamlessly. But his involvement goes beyond operations. Roberson also serves as an advisor to various student clubs and organizations on campus, guiding and empowering the next generation of leaders.

Roberson’s journey at CSUSB began as a nighttime custodian at the SMSU. It was during this time that he attended his first ACUI (Association of College Unions International) conference, an experience that opened his eyes to the potential of a career in student union operations. With newfound determination, he began actively seeking opportunities within the student union. His journey led him from an interim scheduling coordinator to a Facilities Coordinator, ultimately culminating in his current role as the Associate Director of Operations. Along the way, Roberson’s dedication and commitment to excellence shone through, earning him the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

Roberson’s path wasn’t without its challenges. He admits to struggling with self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy. However, with time, he realized his own worth and silenced the inner critic. Through hard work and dedication, he gained the confidence and respect of his peers, enabling him to excel in his role.

Roberson’s commitment to his community goes beyond his professional duties. He initiated the Pioneer Breakfast, an event that recognizes individuals who have paved the way for students like himself to succeed at CSUSB. He firmly believes in honoring those who came before us and building upon their achievements. Additionally, as the President of the Black Faculty Student Association, Roberson plays a vital role in supporting students, offering guidance, and advocating for their needs. He’s known as a resource on campus, a mentor, and an advocate, helping students navigate not just the academic landscape but also the intricacies of campus culture and life.

Roberson understands the importance of perfection in every aspect of his work. He collaborates with various stakeholders to ensure that events at CSUSB, often featuring world-renowned speakers, run smoothly and leave a lasting impact on students. His dedication to excellence is encapsulated in his mantra: “Being the best comes with stress.” Roberson’s goal is to inspire and make every student’s experience memorable, whether through groundbreaking events or everyday support.

While Roberson has achieved the dream of building his own student union, he knows his work is never finished. He continues to evolve alongside the SMSU, which has expanded from one facility to three. He takes pride in seeing his colleagues grow and excel in their careers, just as he has.

For students graduating from CSUSB, Roberson offers valuable advice: establish a plan, but be flexible. The path to success may not always follow the initial blueprint, but adaptability is key. He encourages students to get involved, engage with the campus community, and make the most of the countless opportunities CSUSB offers, including travel, conferences, and networking. Roberson’s parting wisdom? Always have your elevator pitch ready, sit at the front of the class, and remember that obtaining a degree is an accomplishment no one can take away from you. In the ever-evolving landscape of education and student life, Anthony Roberson stands as a beacon of inspiration and guidance, demonstrating that with unwavering commitment, one can turn a job into a career, and a career into a legacy.