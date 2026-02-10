All day Softball Tournament Draws Crowds to Showcase Community Sports

On Saturday morning there were sports happening all day which were softball games, having the first one be at eight am. There were a lot of cities coming from different parts of the inland empire that made it a huge compacted event that weekend. The first game began in the morning with 10-12 year old age groups, with the first team being from Riverside and the away team being from Yucaipa. This game had a lot of back and forth rivalry but the home team ended up winning and advanced to the next level. The next game began at 11am and these teams were from Indio and the away team was from Redlands from age groups 13-14. Now from history both of these cities have a good track record for softball in their communities. Yet after a hard long battle and having the families and friends in the bleachers route, Redlands took the win and advanced. Now it hit 1pm and the next team was playing which was ages 14-16 and the final age group was competing and the home team was from Palm Desert and the away team from Murrieta.The game started off slow and then started too progress to the very end with a close call but Palm Desert ended up taking the win.

During all these games there were families coming from different cities watching these games and some crowds were well mannered. Then there were some games that had some heatness and anger build up in the crowds during the games. Which is common in sports but for a youth girls sports team it got really heated on the close scoring games because of the tension of how good the games were going. There were parents by the fences calling out the pitches made by the Umpire, false or “Not a strike!” criticizing the umpires calls and job and created confrontation between the two. When this happens other parents start to get involved as well as coaches which happened and the coaches had to tell the parents to take a step away from the area or the Umpires would have them thrown out. The parents decided to leave the game for a bit but watch from afar so their daughter can finish the game. This whole situation made a whole scene and took a lot of time from the game, which in the end was not necessary because the Umpire was doing his job and yes you can have your opinions but these parents let it get to the best of them. This is sports and it’s known to not have everything fair and be treated all the same, there will be missed or wrong calls being made but that’s just the way the sport is so the game proceeds.

From there the game ended and the teams high fived one another saying “Good game” and the coaches had a group meeting with their team and went over the mistakes and corrections that needed to be made. There was also highlighting certain players and letting them “You guys did good thank you for giving you’re all” coming from the coach. This was very common to see from all teams and sports. There is usually a conversation between players and coaches that they have to make aware of their faults and wins from the game, that is a tragedy to get better as a player.

Once all games were ended everyone started to go home and the organization started to create the next schedule for Sunday for the finalists. From there all the games were over for the day and those teams who won will progress the next day, Sunday for the Championship Finale. Which will go from 10am to 3pm and then from there the winner will be chosen for all teams.