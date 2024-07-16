Age Limit Needed for Presidential Candidates

Joe Biden and Donald Trump 2024

The 2024 presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump made one thing abundantly clear to me as I watched: age does in fact matter. Though the entire exchange between these septuagenarians was an entertaining spectacle, it also brought about a serious concern about whether there should be an age limit for presidential candidates. Should one of the highest positions of leadership within our country be held by a person who should have their license revoked due to being a hazard on the road?

The president must have high stamina, quick decision-making abilities, and be able manage stress. Cognitive functions, such as memory and problem-solving, decline as a person ages. According to Harvard Health, older adults often experience slower processing speeds and reduced working memory, which are critical for a president.



I believe there should be a limit placed on the age of presidential candidates. The recent debates have highlighted that age can affect a leader’s ability to handle the high demands that come with being the President of the United States.

During the debates, it was evident that both Biden and Trump often struggled to clearly articulate the points they were attempting to make. I found it difficult to keep track of their arguments. These moments, where they engaged in unproductive arguments, made the need for leaders who can maintain clarity and focus under pressure apparent.

An age limit of 70, would ensure that presidential candidates can meet the mental and physical demands required to be an effective leader. This change would also allow for a broader, more diverse pool of candidates, including younger leaders who bring newer perspectives.

Younger leaders are more in touch with contemporary issues such as technology, climate change, and social justice. Strong and capable leaders like New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern have demonstrated how a leader with youthful energy can drive progressive policies and effective governance for the betterment of the people. For example, her response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was steered by rapid decisiveness and quick action.

Historically, when they’ve taken office most U.S. presidents have been under the age of 55. About 59% of presidents were younger than 55, while approximately 41% were older. This suggests that younger leaders have often been entrusted with the nation’s highest seat in office. According to a recent Pew Research Center analysis, Joe Biden, at 81, is the oldest American president, and only 5% of current world leaders are in their 80s, with the median age of national leaders being 62 years old.

Implementing an age limit is not about discrimination against those over 70, but about ensuring our leaders can meet the demands of the modern world. According to AARP, the average age people stop driving is 75, and in the state of California drivers aged 70 and older must renew their licenses in person every five years, including a vision test. If we require these restrictions for something as basic as driving, shouldn’t we apply similar standards to leading a country?

By setting a reasonable upper age limit, we can ensure our leaders can govern our country as effectively as possible. This change would also encourage a dynamic political landscape with new ideas. It’s time to make the future a priority by ensuring our future leaders are fully capable of moving the nation towards progress.