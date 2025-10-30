A Week of Crime and Concern in Redlands: Assaults Rise, Traffic Stops Dominate, and Oxford Drive

A pie chart shows the distribution of Redlands Police Department incidents from October 9–28, 2025, revealing that violent crimes, traffic stops, and property offenses dominate police activity. The data highlights growing concerns about recurring violence, traffic enforcement focus, and mental health-related calls across the city’s key neighborhoods.

From October 21 through October 29, 2025, the Redlands Police Department responded to a wide range of incidents across the city. A close look at the department’s daily activity and dispatch logs shows not only what happened but also the growing patterns of crime and public safety concerns in Redlands. While the reports list dozens of routine calls, they also highlight a city facing familiar challenges such as violent altercations, theft, and an increase in mental health-related calls.

Most of the reports during the week were linked to traffic stops. These accounted for almost half of all calls made to the police. Officers were mostly responding to violations such as expired registrations, broken headlights, or speeding. Roads like W Redlands Boulevard, Alabama Street, and Lugonia Avenue stood out as some of the busiest areas for traffic enforcement. The intersection of W San Bernardino Avenue and Alabama Street also saw several stops, suggesting that officers are focusing on these main roads as part of their daily patrol routines. These streets are often crowded with cars traveling between schools, shopping centers, and residential areas, which could explain the high number of violations.

While traffic stops made up the bulk of police work, violent crimes painted a more troubling picture. Several cases of assault, intimidation, and domestic violence were reported within the same neighborhoods, particularly along Oxford Drive, Barton Road, and Orange Street. On October 28, officers were called to the 1100 block of Oxford Drive for an aggravated assault involving physical violence. A few hours later, another call came from the 900 block of the same street involving threats and intimidation. The proximity and timing of these incidents point to Oxford Drive as a growing hotspot for violent activity. Barton Road also appeared multiple times in the reports, with cases of forgery, simple assault, and spousal abuse. Many of these crimes happened late in the evening, suggesting that domestic or personal disputes are a common cause.

Another worrying trend from the week was the number of mental health-related calls, often listed as “5150 holds.” These are cases where someone is considered a danger to themselves or others. Several of these incidents happened in commercial areas, such as Target on Lugonia Avenue and Extended Stay America on Orange Tree Lane. In many of these situations, officers found that mental health issues were connected to drug or alcohol use. For instance, some individuals detained for psychiatric evaluation were also charged with drug possession or intoxication. The overlap between mental health crises and substance abuse shows how the city’s public safety problems go beyond crime and touch on deeper social and health challenges.

Theft and burglary also remained common throughout the week. Vehicle break-ins were reported on Oroblanco Way, Nottingham Drive, and near the 24 Hour Fitness on W San Bernardino Avenue. Retail thefts occurred mostly around Citrus Plaza, where big stores like Target, Old Navy, and Kohl’s were frequent targets. Many of these incidents took place during the day, when stores were busiest. In some cases, police arrested individuals with outstanding warrants or drug-related charges during theft investigations, showing that these crimes often overlap with other offenses.

Police activity also continued around Redlands High School on E Citrus Avenue. Several reports involved students found with marijuana or drug paraphernalia. This reflects a broader challenge for schools, as administrators continue to deal with the effects of legalized marijuana in California. While marijuana use among minors remains illegal, the accessibility and changing attitudes toward it have created difficulties for enforcement on school grounds.

Domestic violence reports were another major concern. Nearly every day of the week saw at least one domestic disturbance call, with some resulting in injuries. Many of the addresses were withheld in the logs to protect the victims, but the consistent frequency of these calls shows that family-related conflicts continue to be a serious issue in Redlands. Compared to earlier weeks in October, domestic violence cases appear to be increasing, especially over the weekends and during late-night hours. Police officials have often pointed out that such cases rise during times of financial strain or emotional stress.

When looking at where most of the incidents took place, certain areas stand out. Oxford Drive and Barton Road were the most common locations for violence and threats. Lugonia Avenue, especially near Target and Walmart, saw a high number of thefts, mental health calls, and substance-related cases. The downtown area, around Orange and State Streets, had repeated reports of vandalism, disorderly conduct, and suspicious activity. These patterns show that crime and safety issues are concentrated in areas where residential life, business activity, and transient movement all come together.

For Redlands residents, these reports serve as both a warning and a reminder. The city remains relatively safe compared to many others in Southern California, but the steady rise in assaults, thefts, and mental health emergencies points to problems that cannot be solved by policing alone. Many of these incidents suggest a need for stronger cooperation between law enforcement, mental health services, schools, and the local community. Without that collaboration, the same streets and neighborhoods will continue to see recurring patterns of distress and danger.

In total, Redlands police responded to more than one hundred incidents in a single week. Each case represents not only a crime or violation but also a small story about the lives and pressures within the community. From the quiet residential corners of Oxford Drive to the busy commercial stretch of Lugonia Avenue, the week’s dispatch log shows that Redlands is a city where safety depends as much on understanding people’s struggles as it does on enforcing the law.