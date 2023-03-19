CSUSB advocates for students in its police force amidst staff shortages

By Staff Reporter

California State University, San Bernardino, has partnered with the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice to recruit its own students to join the university police force. The move was prompted by staff shortages due to the high attrition rate in law enforcement and a dwindling pool of candidates.

Victor Rodriguez (left) and Raudel Garcia-Reynoso (right), both CSUSB graduates, are the newest members of the university’s police force. Photo by Joe Gutierrez.

The first two students to join the department under the new partnership are Raudel Garcia-Reynoso and Victor Rodriguez, both of whom have recently graduated from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy. They are also CSUSB alumni, having previously worked as community service officers on campus while pursuing their bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice.

Garcia-Reynoso, who was born and raised in San Bernardino, and Rodriguez, who grew up in Whittier, will now be joining the university police department. They were among the sheriff’s deputy and police cadets at the graduation ceremony for the 230th Session of the SBCO Sheriff’s Basic Academy, which was held at the Sunrise Church in Rialto on March 9.

John Guttierez, Lieutenant of the University Police Department, praised both graduates for their “service-oriented mindset” and described them as “outstanding individuals.” He also highlighted the benefits of the partnership with the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

“This new career pathway helps the department recruit and build a diverse workforce that is reflective of the campus community, develops the culture of the organization, and allows us to hire the best and the brightest to serve in our community,” said Guttierez.

The partnership will enable the department to grow and maintain its ranks, and it is hoped that more CSUSB students will be encouraged to pursue a career in law enforcement as a result.

The university devotes itself to a focus on connecting its students’ majors to their chosen careers by bridging the gap in police recruitment and building a workforce that reflects the diversity of its campus community.

Garcia-Reynoso and Rodriguez are also part of the 80% of first-generation college students at CSUSB, highlighting the university’s commitment to widening participation in higher education by providing opportunities for its students to pursue a career in law enforcement.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a range of challenges for law enforcement agencies, including increased demand for their services and the need to adapt to new ways of working.

At the same time, police recruitment has been affected by a range of factors, including concerns over officer safety and the high levels of stress and burnout experienced by those working in the force.

By taking a proactive approach to recruitment, CSUSB is helping to address some of these challenges and provide a pathway for its students to pursue a rewarding and fulfilling career in law enforcement.

With the support of the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, the university is well-placed to build a diverse and inclusive police force that can serve and protect the campus community.

Garcia-Reynoso and Rodriguez’s achievement is a testament to their hard work and dedication, as well as to the support and encouragement provided by CSUSB and the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice. As they begin their careers in law enforcement, they will be making a valuable contribution to their community and helping to build a brighter future for all.