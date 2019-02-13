Coyotes cap 2-0 weekend with Andres Villa game winner

CSUSB basketball team went 2-0 over the weekend, with the second win coming against #16 the University of San Diego with a last-second game winner by Andres Villa.

The first win of the weekend came against San Marcos. The Coyotes never trailed in the game and won a defensive battle 68-58. The Coyotes slowed the pace in the second half and controlled the boards 32-28. The team was led by Dante Williams and Villa with 20 and 17 points respectively.

“I really like how Andres (Villa) plays,” said Williams. “He is a really crafty post and I try to take advantage of the opportunity when I am on the floor with him.”

The big win of the weekend came against nationally ranked UCSD, CSUSB was looking to avenge an earlier season blowout. The Coyotes overcame a 9 point halftime deficit to win the game 77-75. Andres Villa hit the game-winning shot with 4 seconds left.

“I was ready to crash, the play was for Daytone (Williams), we knew they were going to double after he kicked it out I was ready,” Villa said. “I knew the time was running out so once I got it I put it up.”

The Coyotes got a lot of help from senior guard Garrett Baggett who finished with 20 points.

“Tonight was about effort and who wanted it more,” Baggett said. “When we play together, defend, and rebound, there isn’t anybody better.”

The Coyotes used a 47 point second half to overcome the Tritons, and dominated the glass 42-25.

“We felt like we were playing good, we just had to tighten the little things up defensively, one we did that we were able to go on our run in the second half,” said Villa.

The Coyotes big weekend sets them up for better positioning in the conference. The win gave CSUSB 5th place in the CCAA. The Coyotes are 15-9 overall and 11-7 in the conference. The Coyotes are confident they can beat anyone in the conference. “We’re very confident, we don’t think there is a team in this conference that we can’t beat,” said Villa. “We go into every game with the mindset that we can beat anyone.”

The Coyotes are on road this week and have its last home game, senior night against Stanislaus State on February 23.