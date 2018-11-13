Coyote Basketball

The college basketball season has finally arrived and the CSUSB Men’s team cannot wait to get started.

After finishing last season with an overall record of 13-14 and making the CCAA playoffs, head coach Jeff Oliver and his coaching staff resigned after being in charge for the last 16 years.

During those years, Oliver coached the team to 6 CCAA Championships along with 9 trips to the NCAA playoffs.

This left athletic director Shawn Farrell needing a new head coach.

He searched all over the Nation, and Andy Newman from the University of Texas of Permian Basin (UTPB), was the choice of all that had the opportunity to meet him.

According to Farrell, one word to describe Newman would be “winner.”

Newman guided the UTPB men’s team to five straight winning seasons. In that time, he went to the playoffs every year, and in the 2017 season advanced to the NCAA Division II tournament for the second year in a row.

“Andy Newman is nationally recognized as one of the best basketball head coaches in Division II,” said Farrell during an interview from the CSUSB sports page.

“He demonstrates all that we are looking to accomplish at CSUSB and has developed a program that succeeds at the highest levels on the court while ensuring the young men develop into men of strong character.”

Coach Newman could not be more excited and has high expectations for how his team will play.

“I’m really, really excited about the opportunity to be at Cal State San Bernardino,” Newman said. “I’m really fired up about getting in there and implementing an exciting brand of basketball where we score a lot of points.”

This year’s team returns just one player from last season while bringing in 15 new recruits. It will be interesting to see how Newman and his coaching staff implement the style they want to play while getting one another to quickly develop chemistry.

Our Coyotes got off to a hot start under Newman winning their first two games against Concordia of Oregon 82-75 and an overtime victory against Central Washington 87-83.

The Coyotes (2-0) will now prepare for their CCAA opener at UC San Diego on November 20.

“We have a long way to go,” Newman said. “We looked really good in spots but there are still a lot of holes we have to shore up if we want to make a run in the CCAA.”

