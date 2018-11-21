Complex Con: Where pop culture and art unite

Complex Con is a fairly new convention that made its first debut in 2016 by bringing together fashion, design, art, music, and food.

It takes place at a Long Beach convention which also happens to be located right in the heart of Downtown Long Beach.

Upon walking into the convention center, once making it past the line to get in and the metal detectors at the entrance convention, goers are greeted by a large digital mural with notable and distinct flower artwork done by Japanese artist, Takashi Murakami, who also happens to be the curator for the entire Complex convention.

Once passing the large mural, you are welcomed by the slew of street fashion lines and retail vendors that have set up shop for the weekend in this convention center.

Brands like, Nike, Fila, Reebok, Champion, and Adidas, to name a few, all occupy the largest spaces in the building,

The convention includes an interactive shopping experience for their consumers like, selfie booth stations, installation art, props to take pictures with, live DJs playing their mixes, wrestling matches, skateboard ramps, and a half-court basketball court.

Almost anything that there is to dream about a favorite retail store, was found somewhere in this convention center.

Aside from all the heavy marketing tactics applied by retailers, the crowd was also something to see.

Attendees came dressed in their best streetwear fashion ensembles and their shoes were the main focus.

Complex Con is known to have some of the most desired, sought after, and notorious sneaker drops in our culture.

They sell out just as quickly as they open their doors to the VIP and general public at 10 and 11 AM.

Sneakerheads and streetwear fashion enthusiasts have been known to drop a couple thousand dollars in order to obtain a pair of sneakers or clothes they know to be exclusive and hard to find.

However, in order to attend this event, there is no need to be a complete fashion enthusiast.

People watching, convention shopping, food or alcohol lovers, the Complex Con hits all these marks for those that are interested in those attributes.

Besides just offering art and fashion, they also have a whole outdoor section dedicated to the food of different varieties.

Foodies beware, there were hot and new food vendors, such as Howlin’ Rays, Afters Ice Cream, Sweet Chick, Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles, Boiling Crab, and Maine Lobster truck to name a few.

Alcohol connoisseurs also beware, there were Four Loko booth, 1800 tequila booth, and a Hennessy booth at the convention building.

Not to mention, there were full bars spread across at the interior and exterior of the place.

If there was a time to cut loose and have a drink, Complex Con was definitely a good place to do it.

What sets this convention apart from the rest, is that they have live music playing throughout the event with a full day concert of famous performers like T-Pain, Future, Rae Sreummurd, Tinashe, Atrak, and Vince Staples.

After a couple of hours shopping, attendees could by a drink, make their way to the concert hall to see an artist perform on stage and return back to the convention hall as they please.

for those that missed this year’s convention, the Complex Con is offered every year around the beginning of November.

Tickets typically go on sale at least 3 months before the event, so there’s plenty of time to save up to buy a VIP pass, a one-day general admission pass, or a two-day general admission pass.