Coachella: Why You Should Make One Trip in Your Lifetime

Winter has disappeared, the rain has stopped and spring is finally here. When winter turns to spring, Coachella-goers come out of their 9-to-5 jobs and start prepping for the weekend of their lives.

The 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will begin this Friday, April 13 and last through the weekend.

Some make it an annual trip and travel from all parts of the world to go to this weekend festival in the desert, but some people are left out altogether and haven’t even tasted a Coachella experience.

I will never forget my first Coachella experience, piling into my best friend’s Honda Accord back in 2013, packed to the brim with Coachella camping essentials, painting the back of his car window, “Carpoolchella,” signing along to artists that we were going to watch that weekend and driving through the desert knowing I was about to experience a life-changing moment.

I am here to tell you that you can experience this excitement too. At least once in your lifetime, you should taste the sweet Coachella experience.

Coachella isn’t just a festival. It’s a bonding experience with your best friends or even your significant other. Coachella memories are memories that you will never want to forget.

Alright, let’s get to the first concern that some are out there expressing “Why would you want to spend $400 on a Coachella wristband?”

Well, do the math. First and foremost, think about the lineup. The Weeknd, Beyonce, Eminem, Migos, Cardi B and Miguel will all be performing at this year’s Coachella.

Individual concert tickets to catch just one of these acts live can range from $50 to $ 500, but with Coachella, you get all of them and some more just for $399! Another main reason to find yourself in the desert at least once is the opportunity to meet people from all over the world, especially when you camp. During my third Coachella, in 2014, our neighbors were from Australia.

It was a total cultural exchange. We sat around in a circle laughing and trying Vegemite, making lifelong friends and running around the festival, watching some of our favorite bands together.

Let me win you over with the incredible food that will make your Instagram one of the most viewed all weekend long.

This year at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, you have everything from a hundred gourmet food vendors, signature restaurants from Beer Belly which offers fries, wings, and fried Oreos, Eureka which is infamous for their burgers and fries.

If you have a sweet tooth as big as mine they have so many places. They offer Little Damage that serves interesting charcoal soft serve that will sure get you plenty of likes on the Gram, MilkBar for cereal, cookies, and milk lovers, and even Afters Ice Cream which will look beautiful displayed all over your Instagram all weekend.

Picture this, the bass is bumping through the speakers surrounding the stages, all artists are bringing their A game to show the fans what they have to been working so hard out in the studios to show their fans, listening to stories about how others came from all over the world to experience this weekend!

I don’t think you can put a price on a memory, especially a memory you share with hundreds and thousands of people.

Now grab your best friends, your boyfriend/girlfriend, mom/dad, sisters/brothers, your hot neighbor you’ve been wanting to ask out and head to the desert this weekend or even next and have the time of your life. Of course, for those that really can’t make it, check out the live stream of your favorite artists on YouTube via the Coachella channel all Weekend 1 long. Catch you in the desert Coyotes!