Celebrating Lunar New Year

Holidays empower people to celebrate religious events, cultural traditions or significant events. They bring the participants together. Nowadays, with every holiday, marketers align sales or events with them.

Are festive celebrations becoming heavily commercialized?

Everyone understands the best time to do shopping is during holidays. There are always sales or special promotions during holidays and celebrations like Valentine’s day, Easter or Labor Day. This month’s big celebration is the Lunar New Year.

Lunar New Year, the year of the pig, is the longest Chinese holiday. There is no set date but it runs from January 28th to February 19th this year. It is the one celebration that causes the largest human migration, meaning family who have moved away go back home for a family reunion. 20% of the world celebrate, according to ChineseNewYear.net. The celebration involves children exchanging oranges or mandarins for red envelopes with cash inside.

Chinese New Year Peppa Pig took from normative on Instagram.

Chinese New Year is celebrated all over the world. Like other American and non-American holidays, there has been a spike in the commercialization of the celebration.

Sees Candy sells Lunar New Year sweets. California Lottery promoted its scratchers by using the hashtag “Celebrate this #LunarNewYear with #CALottery Scratchers”. Chase Bank provides red envelopes. Disney has released red Lunar New Year themed envelopes with Disney characters. Disneyland’s California Adventures is using Mulan to promote the park. Givenchy, a French luxury fashion and perfume house, has created its own Lunar New Year line of red lipsticks. Even Casinos use the celebration to promote special buffets, events and performances.

Some might say the commercialization takes away the meaning behind the Spring celebration, others welcome it.

I personally chuckle but have no issue with the commercialization of a Chinese celebration, at the end of the day, people with Chinese backgrounds make up more than one billion of the world’s population so it is only natural that companies would try and tap into that market.Lee, Chinese participant

The high-end company, Dolce & Gabbana, are now selling $300+ Chinese New Year shirts.

Dolce & Gabbana Chinese New Year t-shirt.