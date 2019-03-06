Catching up with humans of CSUSB before finals March 6, 2019 by Emily Tucker Leave a Comment Inspired by the Humans of New York photojournalism series, the concept behind this project was to focus on the diversity and highlight the humanity of the different students around the campus. Angie Lopez, a Graphic Design and Marketing student: “I’m feeling very stressed right at this moment. I’m one of the ones putting on this event [snow day] and it’s not running as smoothly as I’d anticipated. I’m just hoping it all works out in the end.” Poshni Patel, a Psychology student: “People are surprised I speak four languages. Spanish, English, Hindi, Gujarti. I didn’t take any classes for them, I just grew up speaking them.” Kevin Tercero, a Graduate Student, Public Administration: “My happiest memory is probably sharing my 21st birthday with my grandfather before he passed away. There was a family party with everyone there that I care about. It was a very special day and we got to celebrate each other, and the life that he had led.” Sergio Espindola, Marketing student: “My dad is the most influential person in my life. “I look up to him for all of his hard work and his work ethic, as well as the business and money decisions he’s made.” Kyle Lounsbury, a Marketing student: “I’m currently stressed out wondering how i’m going to pay my tuition. In spite of that though overall i’m very blessed. I have a great family and a great support system. I’m lucky to go to school and live where I do. Despite the problems and the stress I’m grateful for the opportunity to be at school. Everyone has their own set of problems, I’m blessed to be where I’m at.” “We’re dating,” said Vianney Sandoval speaking about Pedro Lorencano. “I’ve known him since highschool though. He came straight here. I had a brief college moment of “I want to get out of here” so I went to CSU Channel Islands for a bit. Then I realized how far away it was and how expensive it was and chose to transfer home.” Kiara Mabien, Criminal Justice major: “I’m currently very stressed about my classes and graduating. I’ll be graduating a whole year earlier than I had initially thought I would. I’m stressing about just not being able to find a job after college since everything got pushed sooner. Everything is happening earlier than I anticipated.” Gerardo Rivas, Chemistry student: “My happiest memory is probably when I became an uncle for the first time. I have two nephews and one niece. Honestly it’s crazy how attached I am to those kids. I never really saw myself as a parent. But watching over them and how excited they are for things like Christmas, and all of the small things. That’s the coolest thing to me.” Angelica Del Rio, a Liberal Studies major: “The happiest I’ve ever been was probably when I went to the Khalid concert. With all the vibes around me, I just felt really free.” Pedro Lorencano, a Computer Systems major: “People would be surprised to know I’m not really into the science world. I fell into this major and ended up enjoying it. My mom motivated me to go to school. But a high school teacher gave me a path to follow as they suggested I look into the field. At first I was hesitant because i’m a DACA student, I didn’t know if I would get in. But my mom and that teacher pushed me. No excuses, they said I needed to go. So I applied and here I am!” Vianney Sandoval, a Sociology major: “The happiest moment of my life was my quincenera. I was blessed to have mine in Mexico. I was thankful my parents could save the money to do that for me, and were thinking of me and planned it. It was one night with family, some who I hadn’t seen in many many years, and it was a new and joyful experience I got to share with all of them. It’s something I really appreciate.” Miguel Palomino, currently undeclared: “My saddest memory is my oldest brother going to prison and that impacted me a lot. “I’m the youngest of seven kids. As a child everyone else wouldn’t necessarily talk to you, but he always would invite me places and include me in everything. That motivated me to come to college. I saw where he was and I wanted to take a different path.” Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
