Career Center speaks on job readiness

Career services aim at providing resources for students in their hunt for employment. CSUSB Internship Specialist Guadalupe Saldivar is the sole contact for all internship needs at the Career Center on campus.

Saldivar received her BBA from New Mexico State University and her masters in Administration from Michigan State University. Saldivar has worked in various areas such as management, human resources, data analysis and previously held a co-instructor position. The Career Center is not just preparing students for the workforce, they are encouraging innovative entrepreneurship.

Q: Why should students go to the Career Center?

A:Students should come to the career center to learn about the various programs and services we offer and to receive support on preparing for their desired career. Also, to learn about how we can assist students in getting into their desired career path. Develop various skillsets, such as networking, career management, and learn techniques and strategies for their job and internship search.

Q: Is there a certain demographic targeted more than others? If so, why is that?

A: No, the Career Center targets all students; we would like to see more first year and second year students come to our events, workshops and center. The reason is we notice the majority of students who attend or participate in our services and programs are junior or senior class standing.

Q: What resources are offered?

A: We offer the following services: Career Counseling appointments that cover the following topics: Mock interviews, Resume building, Professional Development workshops, Full-Time and Internship Job Search, Interviewing Strategies, Networking, graduate school application process, personal statement. The Career Center offers the following programs and resources as the clothing closet, HACU Student Track Scholarship, Career Readiness Workshop, Internship Workshops, Internship Awards, Insight to Industry Program, Career Fairs.

Q: How would students maximize the use of the resources?

A: Depending on where students are in their career development, these services support students each step of the way. For example, scheduling an appointment with a career counselor to participate in a mock interview will provide students the opportunity to learn interviewing strategies, practice answering commonly asked questions and receive immediate feedback from a career counselor to enhance students interviewing skills. Resume building is the ticket to the interview, employers usually spend 5-10 seconds which is crucial for your resume to capture students’ accomplishments’ and ensuring their skills align with your desired career, since employers spend such little time reviewing a resume it is really important for students to have a concise, impactful and well-formatted resume. Professional Development workshops- depending on the skill set we offer various workshops including “what can I do with this major”, “What can the Career Center do for me”, “Resume 101”, “Explore Internships”, “Building Connections”, “Enhance your college experience”, and “What’s next after graduation”.

Q: Are there additional resources being offered?

A: We also offer internship workshops, including “The internship plan”, “Searching for an internship”, “Career Center Internship Program” and “leveraging your internship experience”. Full-Time and Internship Job Search strategies, students can learn how to best look for full-time positions upon graduation or an internship experience while they are still pursuing their degree.

The Career Center at CSUSB offers students the CSUSB HACU Student Track Scholarship, funded by Associated Students Inc. (ASI) and Academic Affairs.

Q: What can students expect from the HACU Student Track Scholarship process?

A: As a scholarship recipient, students undergo a rigorous two-day preconference held in September to fully prepare them and be fully sponsored to attend the HACU Annual Conference. As a HACU Scholar, students are assigned a counselor to identify their goals and equip them with the necessary resources and tools to successfully attend the conference. The scholarship also includes all travel/logistics, hotel accommodation and conference registration.

Q: What programs are available that provide a real-life experience for students?

The Insight to Industry Program at CSUSB is designed to bridge the gap between our local educated workforce and our local business community. The sites immerse students in their chosen field and provide educational programming to further their knowledge and understanding of the workforce. Our Insight to Industry Program is an exciting way for students to go and experience how each organization works. These tours will benefit them by exposing them to internships, career opportunities, industry trends, and how to network with key leadership. Stand Up for San Bernardino Internship Award – The award funds CSUSB students who have an unpaid/academic internship with a nonprofit, government, or municipal organization in the city of San Bernardino. The Career Center equips interns with the tools necessary to maximize their internship opportunity. Students who meet the requirements may be eligible to receive a $1,000 internship award!

Q: How does the resource center accommodate disabled students?

A: When creating events, implementing programs and delivering services we keep students with disabilities in mind, including being mindful of students with learning disabilities or disabilities that might not be visible. Also, the Career Center works closely with the Workability IV (WA-IV) program and the Office of Services to Students with Disabilities (SSD).

Q: How is the Career Center funded and how much money is put into the Career Center? A: The Career Center receives its main funding through the Student Success Initiative (SSI) Funds. However, there are programs, for example, the HACU Student Scholarship that receives funding from ASI and Academic Affairs. Also, we receive funds from Career Fairs (Events) as we charge employers to recruit during the Career Center Fairs. As for our main funding source, the SSI funds are expended for staff benefits, staff salaries, student assistant salaries, career center internship awards and additional expenditures.

Q: In the world of technology and innovation, how are the resources provided preparing students to meet the demands of the workforce?

A: InterviewStream is an online tool for mock interviews, a great tool for students to virtually practice their interviewing skills. Many employers are moving toward video interviews- this free tool offered by the Career Center is a great tool to begin practicing virtual interviewing. Kahoot- Student interactive game to engage students in workshops. ONET – An online tool for career exploration. Throughout our meetings or workshops, we encourage students to seek and learn technical skills; these are also part of the NACE Competencies. LinkedIn- We offer LinkedIn workshops for students to become proficient in utilizing the online networking platform of LinkedIn to connect with professionals and establish an online professional presence. Handshake is our platform that connects talented Coyotes with internships, jobs and career opportunities. Students can utilize Handshake to find workshops, events, and other career development programs hosted by the CSUSB Career Center.

Q: For students who commute to campus and are full-time student, how would they be able to get assistance at the Career Center, when they are pressed for time?

A: We offer Career Counseling meeting and Career Readiness Workshops via zoom. Career Counselors also complete college specific drop-ins, where they visit each of the colleges, these are great for students who are getting out of a class and might not have time to visit the Center. We also promote our service through tabling these take place in the first floor of UH or by the SMSU.