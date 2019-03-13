Can you Party with Virtual Reality Headset?

Party smarter without burning a hole in your wallet. It’s possible with virtual reality concerts.

A few weeks ago, Fortnite and DJ Marshmello put on a virtual reality concert in the game world.

During the game, players were virtually transported to a massive arena where Marshmello gave an impromptu concert for the fans.

For the first time in the mankind history, fans from all around the world were brought together at a concert venue without having to schedule or pay for any travel accommodation, all possible thanks to virtual reality technology.

Virtual reality concert is the entertainment that will accommodate the needs of many people. Not only will it help music fans save money, as they enjoy the live concert experience in their homes, but also, it will serve people with disabilities.

While most concert venues implement facilities and spaces for people with disabilities, going to concerts filled with hundreds of thousands of people is always challenging for people with disabilities.

They claim to be friendly or accessible to the concert goers who are disabled, but they still face challenges.

It can also be so loud in venues and people have a hard time hearing you because you may be small or can’t even see the artist half the time unless someone is holding you up.

They don’t have separate parking for people who are disabled because everyone has to walk in the same one entrance and one of few exits.

And since some of the spaces are older building and some of the land is not meant for music festivals to take place there is always challenges lurking around. We just need to make sure that we know what were up against so we can better prepare ourselves for next time.

The best part of a virtual reality concert is that one gets to pick the best seat in the house. Instead of paying hundreds, and even thousands of dollars, on the front row seats, anyone can take that VIP seat at no cost. Moreover, no one has to worry about keeping an eye on pre-sale tickets since there will be no sold-out shows in the virtual world.

Times are changing with the fast-paced society we live in, we must adopt to technology because Virtual reality concert has just opened the new chapter in entertainment. It will open doors for a fresher experience.

You no longer have to do what is traditional about enjoying music and do something different. Everyone is unique down to our own taste buds because we see what others don’t see sometimes.

We go beyond what can be done and like what Walt Disney said “Keep moving Forward”. People with disabilities are not limited because of what can be done. The future holds better and brighter things and what can come of it will be an experience much like this one.

With just a little more effort we can enjoy the things we have in common which is music and our need for unity with one another. Music is a universal language that speaks to all of us.