Can CSUSB theater pique your interest?

Interested in on campus entertainment? Many CSUSB departments are hosting events around campus right now, but perhaps one of the most popular as of late is the plays and performances being hosted by the Theater Arts department and collection of performers involved with the department. They provide great productions and forms of entertainment to all of us on campus as well as the public surrounding our campus.

Department Chair and Director of the campus Theatre Arts Terry Smith said, “We have a small theater and it requires us to be very innovative about how we design our productions.”

He explained how the audience sees people on 3 sides of the stage, but that the actors perform with all 4 sides of the stage.

“These types of innovations are just an example of the professional atmosphere we are trying to provide our students with because we are trying to train them to be professionals in this business,” commented Smith.