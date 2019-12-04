Can CSUSB theater pique your interest?

Interested in on campus entertainment? Many CSUSB departments are hosting events around campus right now, but perhaps one of the most popular as of late is the plays and performances being hosted by the Theater Arts department and collection of performers involved with the department. They provide great productions and forms of entertainment to all of us on campus as well as the public surrounding our campus.
Department Chair and Director of the campus Theatre Arts Terry Smith said, “We have a small theater and it requires us to be very innovative about how we design our productions.”
He explained how the audience sees people on 3 sides of the stage, but that the actors perform with all 4 sides of the stage.
“These types of innovations are just an example of the professional atmosphere we are trying to provide our students with because we are trying to train them to be professionals in this business,” commented Smith.
19-11-13-CSUSB– Theatre Arts: William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” directed by Terry Donovan Smith, Chair, Theatre Arts, at California State University, San Bernardino on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 . Photo by Corinne McCurdy/CSUSB[/caption]
Isaac Lopez, 21, said, "I am not a big theater guy, I actually have hardly been to any plays, but this actually was pretty entertaining and I definitely would recommend it to someone who had interest in attending any plays." Audience members left the building after enjoying their time watching the performance. If there are any fans of the play who are curious to learn more, there is an online schedule to other performances throughout the school year. Some of the events the department will be hosting and getting involved with the community with can be found on the faculty website. One of the biggest events the department is especially proud of is the High School Theatre Festival. The Theatre Arts department student club, Players of the Pear Garden, sponsors this annual event and it will introduce high schools students to theatre on a college campus.
