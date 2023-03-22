By Staff Reporter

The use of ChatGPT among student journalists in college media has sparked a heated debate about the role of technology in journalism and whether it threatens human agency. However, a recent classroom experiment conducted by Dr. Gregory Gondwe, a journalism professor and advisor to The Coyote Chronicle, the student newspaper at his university, sheds light on the responsible use of this technology and its benefits to student journalists.

Screenshot of ChatGPT writing Valentine’s poem for Dr. Gondwe’s classroom experiment.

The experiment involved introducing ChatGPT to his students and training them in its responsible use. Dr. Gondwe asked the chatbot to write Valentine’s poem for his students, which left them amazed at its abilities. He then initiated them into its use and encouraged them to use it to write stories for this issue. The responses were overwhelmingly positive, with students reporting that the chatbot had helped them to write better and more efficiently.

“At first I was worried about the Ai program being considered plagiarism. However, I remembered that the story was in my words so the Ai was going to generate from my ideas and words,” said Ariana Cervera, one of Dr. Gondwe’s students. “It’s a very impressive program and it helped my story. I just made sure that any outside resources were cited and in quotation marks.”

However, there were concerns about whether students were relying too much on the chatbot and whether it could be used to cheat or considered plagiarism.

“I was uneasy, it felt wrong putting in some ideas I had and then getting a whole article in response back,” said Gabriela Lopez, another student journalist. “I think for students in high school or middle school it could be a dangerous tool as it’ll be something they’ll rely on for writing assignments rather than learning to gain writing skills on their own.”

To address these concerns, Dr. Gondwe asked students to collect enough information through research on a story and then asked them to ask ChatGPT to use the information they had collected to write a newspaper story for them. The results were encouraging, with students who fed ChatGPT with adequate information reporting greater satisfaction with the output than those who gave less.

This experiment shows that ChatGPT is not a threat to human agency in journalism. It is merely a tool that can help students write better and more efficiently. It operates on the demands of human agency, meaning its output is contingent upon what you give it. Thus, its responsible use is crucial in ensuring that it serves its intended purpose of helping students write better, not replace human agency.

The fears expressed by educators about ChatGPT are similar to those expressed when the internet was first introduced to the public or when newspapers migrated online. However, as Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire, explains, the fears accompanying technological advancements are nothing more than the fears that our ancestors expressed about changes in the basketball rules. Similarly, the use of ChatGPT is a new form of engaging with technology, but it is not a threat to human agency.

As one student from Zambia interviewed on television pointed out, educators are not afraid that students will rely entirely on encyclopedias or dictionaries for their assignments. Therefore, they should not be afraid that students will rely entirely on ChatGPT. It is up to educators to determine whether the content produced is written by a human or not.

Technology is designed to help us with efficiency, not to take over human agency. The use of ChatGPT in college media and journalism is an example of how technology can help us work more efficiently and produce better work. Therefore, we should embrace it responsibly and use it to enhance our abilities as journalists and writers.

In conclusion, the use of ChatGPT among student journalists in college media is not a threat to human agency in journalism. It is a tool that can help students write better and more efficiently. Its responsible use is crucial in ensuring that it serves its intended purpose of helping students write better and not replacing human agency. As educators, we should embrace technology and use it to enhance our abilities as journalists and writers.