Campus community’s preparation for intramural sports

Did you know that the CSUSB Recreation and Wellness Center has more to offer besides the fitness floor? In addition to the dance, yoga, grappling, self-defense, body sculpting, butts n guts and cycling classes, the Recreation and Wellness Center has intramural sports as well.

Intramural sports allow students, faculty and alumni to play the sport they love without the commitment because it’s all in the fun. It’s available to those who have never played before but would like a chance to try out a sport of their choosing.

Joanna Moreno, who is the lead intramural and sports club supervisor, explained that in the spring quarter, there will be multiple sports available. These include basketball on Mondays, volleyball on Tuesdays, soccer on Wednesdays, flag football on Thursdays, and the Greek league will be available to play on Fridays.

Drucilla Lightfoot, a Kinesiology major, has been playing on the volleyball intramural league since she came to campus in Fall 2018. She claimed that “Intramurals is such an enriching experience. The adrenaline is unmatchable and I’ve been able to foster so many amazing new friendships.”

Although intramural sports are available for all students, faculty and alumni, a membership to the wellness center is required to be a part of the teams.

“There is so much more to the rec and wellness center than a fitness floor, so definitely coming in and checking out programs, whether you’re interested in or not, is definitely something that we should take advantage of because it is all things we pay for within our tuition, so why not take advantage of it?” said Moreno.

Moreno continued to say that “intramurals can be a great social network where you truly meet people that you would have never met before in your life.”

Tonny Kasih, a physics major who has been playing in the intramural football league for the past two years, said, “I play intramurals because I’ve always grown up playing sports and once I came to Cal State, I’m able to play the sports I love. Being able to stay active and being part of a team full of good friends and talented people makes a stressful college life a little bit more tolerable.”

At the end of each quarter, intramural sports teams compete against one another and a where a champion team will win it all.

Kinesiology major Ksenia Luna said that the intramural sports are for people who want to participate but are unsure about joining the CSUSB teams. “All levels of skills are welcome, and it is a good way to be involved on the CSUSB campus,” said Luna.

You do not have to have any prior experience before joining a team nor do you already have to have a team of your own.

Business major, Keith Gardner, said, “I’ve played on the football and volleyball teams. It’s a good way to meet new people and a good way to forget about the world. I met many friends there and the love of my life. It’s just an all around great experience.”

These are just a few of the services that are offered. So the next time you are on campus, stop by the Recreation and Wellness Center and see what other activities you might be interested in signing up for.