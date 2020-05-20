Businesses slowly reopen in California

Many Americans’ concerns are rising now that California is starting to reopen in stages. While several Riverside County residents feel like it’s too soon and unsafe to start reopening, others think it’s appropriate as long as it’s handled with caution.

Restaurants are slowly planning to re-open with restrictions, but employees fear for their safety. IHOP is planning to re-open to the public on June 1 in Menifee, California.

Sara Denali, a server at the IHOP in Menifee, states that she still fears her job to re-open and get her kids sick with all the people she’s in contact with during her shift.

“I still feel unsafe to start work again. I am a server and have the most contact with the public. How do I know that I am still safe when I can’t keep the six-foot distance serving my customers?” states Denali.

Ricardo Wilson, a banker at Wells Fargo, thinks that it’s time for California to re-open with the necessary precautions.

“People need to start working because we all need money to survive. The only concern for people is going back to work to keep paying their bill, unless we are told we will continue getting the stimulus check to support us continuously in this time of crisis,” comments Wilson.

Diego Rosas, a busser at P.F Changs, discusses that business in the restaurant world won’t be the same. He believes that constant cleaning will be required, there will be less movement of people, and employees will work for shorter hours.

“I still continue to work here and there to help with maintenance, but it will be different returning back to regular dining services is quite too soon because there still isn’t any vaccine and this virus will increase once again,” Rosas says.

Laura De Santiago, a supervisor at Macy’s in Riverside, fears it’s still too soon to re-open the Tyler Mall during this time. Many people enjoy coming to the mall to spend time during the summer and gather with their friends, but this year will be different.

“Re-opening Macy’s doesn’t feel safe quite yet. Although there will be new guidelines to follow, it doesn’t seem like it’s the right time yet. Many of our customers like to try on their clothes before purchasing and we need to make sure that we are taking appropriate steps before displaying them back on the racks,” states De Santiago.

Many people want things to go back to normal and start operating and working like before, because of the desperation of money. But reopening too quickly could trigger another outbreak and could extend California’s stay at home order.

“Retail stores and all other businesses should slowly re-open but only with curbside services. It’s the next step to start California’s economy going and bringing employees back to work, but still in a safe matter,” Rosas expresses.

While California is slowly starting to re-open with appropriate measures it still brings fear to people.

“All we can do is take care of ourselves, use our precautious and continue to maintain the six-foot distance and hope for the best,” states Rosas.