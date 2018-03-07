Bring your inner Philosopher to the club

Does God exist? How do you know your entire life hasn’t been a dream? What is a mind? What makes an action right or wrong? What makes a society just?

These are just some of the many fascinating questions to explore and discuss when you decide to join the Philosophy Club.

Club meetings are held weekly and typically include a selection of readings from a Club Officer followed by a one-hour discussion. Depending on the subject and the interests of the students in attendance, enthusiastic members can stay for an extended discussion beyond the first hour to gain an even deeper understanding.

Each meeting is completely unique and topics range from religion, space/time, veganism, gender, government, society, psychology – basically any topic is up for grabs.

“I like that you really do get something out of it, everybody is going to have their own opinions and if anything you get the other side of whatever you think if you may not agree with them so in the end it’s just good to talk about something in a place where somebody won’t judge you harshly because it’s an open discussion,” said Club Secretary, Nicole Barrera who regularly attends meetings.

Club members meet in the Logic Lab which is a great resource for students because there are computers available and an extensive library stocked with Philosophy books for further study and research. Tutors are also available but not affiliated with the club.

The atmosphere of the Logic Lab, with comfy couches and a conference table, is a great place to engage with students or just hang out between classes.

Joining the Philosophy Club is an excellent idea for pre-law students, speech and debate students and anyone that has a passionate opinion on a subject. Philosophy has something for everyone since diversity within the club allows for a richer discussion and an evaluation of the real world impacts.

The club has recently seen a small influx of new members and encourages students of all majors to give the club a try. Not all club members are philosophy majors, with some coming from math, physics, psychology and english backgrounds.

Club President, Timothy Simmons is a former business student but recently switched his major. His passion for Philosophy comes through in his work with the club.

“The objective vs subjective rally was one that interested me because we were discussing whether morals have an objective truth about them or if there is no truth behind something and that’s interesting to discuss because it combines morals, metaphysics and combines all these different areas of philosophy into one thing,” said Simmons.

Vice President Michael Haddad is on a mission to spread the word to interested students. This quarter, he has been visiting various classrooms to promote the club and let everyone know when and where they meet.

“The coolest thing for me is how diverse we are, we have people from all walks of life who are here from all different majors and they all have different ideas and that makes discussions really interesting,” said Haddad.

He enjoys bringing in other perspectives and wants everyone to feel comfortable coming to meetings and participating.

“Don’t feel like you have to be the most knowledgeable person to join the philosophy club, it’s not an elite group, it’s just people talking about things and trying to solidify their beliefs on things, so it’s not a closed-off place, it’s a very peaceful discussion based club, it’s meant for everybody,” said Haddad.

The Philosophy Club is very passionate about Philosophy and heartfelt discussions.

They are eager to speak to students and can be seen in front of the library posing existential questions to the student body. They also periodically participate in school events too.

If you see their table, stop by and have a discussion. You will walk away feeling smarter, more open-minded and empowered.

For those looking to get further involved, internships are also available, head to the Philosophy Department website for further information.

Philosophy Club meets every Friday at 2:45 p.m. in The Logic Lab, University Hall 47.

Reader Interactions