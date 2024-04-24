The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 16-year-old, Ebonie “Bella” Maxwell. 

Bella vanished after leaving her home in Rando Cucamonga, California on April 11, 2024. Bella’s mom, Felicia Maxwell, shared that they had spent the morning together making smoothies, then at around 10:30 am, Bella decided to go for a walk. She was last seen at a nearby park soon after leaving, but the teen never returned home.

Felicia shared that this is extremely out of character for Bella and that she has never gone missing before, raising serious concerns for her safety. Bella’s family, friends, and the community remain committed to bringing her home and continue to actively search for Bella.

Felicia sends out this message to Bella on behalf of NCMEC:

“My sweet ‘baby girl’ Bella, you are loved, cared for, needed and wanted by all of your family and friends. We are all missing you and praying for your safety and just desperately want you to return to us. For anyone who has seen Bella or knows where she is, please contact us and help us bring her home safely”.

Authorities believe that Bella may stay in the local area or travel to Los Angeles County or Riverside County, California. Bella is described as 5’3”, weighs 100 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

In an effort to bring more attention to Bella case, her poster is being featured on the Ring’s Neighbors app [vimeo.com] as a part of a partnership between NCMEC and Ring. This feature reaches millions of users, providing real-time assistance in locating missing children.

If you have any information about Bella or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office (California) 1-909-387-8313.

Ebonie “Bella” Maxwell Missing Poster [missingkids.org]

Media Advisory

Media@NCMEC.org