Multiple Homes Destroyed in San Bernardino County Fire

A family watches as fire fighters extinguish a blaze that engulfed their entire home.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (August 6) – A fast-moving brush fire tore through the Little Mountain area of San Bernardino County Monday, destroying several homes and forcing evacuations, authorities said.

The Edgehill Fire erupted in the afternoon, prompting mandatory evacuations for residents south of Ridge Line Drive and north of Edgehill Road between Beverly Drive and Circle Road. Firefighters battled to contain the blaze, which had burned an unknown number of acres by nightfall.

Social media posts indicated at least one family lost their home and three dogs in the fire. Residents have shared their heartbreak on social media as they come to grips with the devastation. Kathy Simerly Arreola commented, “I was watching the news this evening and the reporters said that there was a husband and wife and three boys that have lost their home up on a hill that they showed and the wife was crying and I guess they lost three dogs in the fire. This is absolutely heartbreaking that they lost their three dogs and also their entire home and all of their belongings.”

Cheryl Thomas expressed her sympathy, replying, “So heartbreaking!! I couldn’t even imagine!”

Firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the blaze. Approximately 200 firefighters and 40 engines have been deployed, along with two San Bernardino sheriff helicopters and a Cal Fire helicopter, which have been conducting water drops. Despite their efforts, 4 to 5 homes have been destroyed.

The Red Cross has established an evacuation center at Cajon High School located at 1200 W. Hill Dr for the displaced families.

The community is reeling from the loss, with many offering prayers and support for those affected. “Prayers for the families that lost their homes,” commented one social media user. Another added, “Very sad, prayers for the people who lost their homes.”