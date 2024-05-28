Goodwin and Sons Market Reopens After 14-Month Closure Following Winter Storm Destruction

CRESTLINE, Calif. – Goodwin and Sons Market, a cornerstone of the Crestline community and primary grocery provider for nearly 10,000 residents, reopened Tuesday, 14 months after a severe winter storm caused a section of its roof to collapse.

“It is with great anticipation and joy that we have been approved to re-open our doors today,” the market announced on Instagram early Tuesday morning, just hours before welcoming back its first customers.

The collapse, which occurred around 4 a.m. on March 1, 2023, happened while a few employees were inside, fortunately resulting in no injuries. The incident was part of the broader devastation wrought by the 2023 “Snowmageddon” that hit the region. The reopening was marked by a sense of celebration and gratitude. “Our family is so grateful for the outpouring of support and kind words since we opened the doors,” said Mike Johnstone, president of Goodwin and Sons Market. “This community is everything to us, and we finally feel at home having our customers back.”

Returning features include the market’s iconic old-fashioned Soda Fountain, which now stands alongside the Sweet Shoppe, coffee, and juice bar. Popular sections like the home decor area and gift shop have also been restored, much to the delight of loyal patrons.

“I come here for their quality meats,” said local resident Mary Kay from Lake Arrowhead. “I also love their selection of craft beers and wines.”

New additions to the store include a state-of-the-art pizza oven, an expanded hot food selection, and a bakery, enhancing the market’s culinary offerings. Danny Brown, a frequent shopper, shared his enthusiasm: “I love their Service Deli, Soda Fountain/Coffee, and Juice Bar Departments. I especially love the new eating area for people watching.”

David Arnold from Skyforest remarked, “Goodwin and Sons store is a blessing to the community.”

The reopening is a testament to the community’s resilience and unity. “We are eternally grateful for everyone’s safety, our brave employees, and the incredible community support,” Johnstone said, reflecting on the challenging period following the roof collapse. The market’s team has worked tirelessly to ensure competitive pricing and a seamless shopping experience. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for August, with the exact date to be announced.

The reopening of Goodwin and Sons Market symbolizes the strength and compassion that emerged from the community during the storm’s aftermath. Despite the hardships, the community’s unity and support have been a beacon of hope and resilience.