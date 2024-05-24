REAL NEWS BY REAL STUDENTS

Breaking News

16-Year-Old Da’kera Jones Missing From Los Angeles

ByCoyote Chronicles News

May 24, 2024
Screenshot

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is seeking the public’s help in finding Da’kera Jones, a 16-year-old girl who vanished from her Los Angeles home on April 1, 2024.

Da’kera’s mother, Diane Hall, last saw her daughter cooking in the kitchen before leaving for work that afternoon. At some point during the day, Da’kera left the house and hasn’t been seen since.

This is especially concerning because, according to Ms. Hall, Da’kera had never gone missing before. She added that they had a fun day together just days before Da’kera disappeared, and there were no signs of anything unusual.

The Hall family is desperate to find Da’kera and bring her home.

Da’kera is described as:

  • 5’8″ tall
  • 170 lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair

Authorities believe she might be in the Long Beach area or may have traveled out of state.

To help find Da’kera, her missing person poster is being featured on the Ring Neighbors app as part of a partnership between NCMEC and Ring. This app reaches millions of users and could provide real-time information on Da’kera’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Da’kera or her disappearance is urged to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-275-5273.

