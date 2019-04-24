Best Plants for Busy People

What are the best five plants for busy people to own and why? Life slows down for no one this day and age. People are occupied with jobs, families, school and other responsibilities that take them away from the house or keep them from discovering their hidden green thumbs.

Plants are beautiful to look at and they add as great decorations to any space, whether that be in the home or at the office; however, since life can be very busy, many people can not take on the responsibility of high maintenance plants. To name a couple, elephant plants and banana plants. These two plants need daily watering and excessive hours of exposure to sunlight throughout the day. These plants, and others like them that require constant attention, are great and provide many benefits, but when in the homes or offices of busy individuals they are unfortunately unable to thrive and grow.

“My boss’ office is full of big plants and they never ever die! I always get plants and kill them every time,” said Amy Guerrero, Project Management Coordinator at Burlingame Industries, Inc.

It is safe to say that Amy is buying the wrong plants. Five great plants for busy people in these situations who have quick on the go lifestyles, but still want the company of nice plants are: jade plants, heart-shaped leaf Philodendron, snake plants, cactus and Ficus.

If someone is to kill these plants, then they might just need to stick to fake plants. What each of these five plants have in common is their ability to go lengths of time without needing to be watered as they only need to be watered once a month. Additionally, these plants do not rely on long periods of direct sunlight to sustain themselves. They are able to survive in dimmer, less direct light which is perfect for inside homes and offices that do not have a window. These plants also do not need to be re-planted frequently.

Imagine coming into the office in five-inch heels carrying a bag of potting soil from Home Depot. This is highly unlikely for someone to go to that extent for their plants unless they have the time and passion.

CSUSB students, parents and working professionals who would like to learn more about their plants and how to properly care for them can check out PIEP Curated Jungles located in Riverside, California and attend one of their different weekly workshops that cover plant re-potting, maintenance and other beneficial tips that will ensure a long plant life.

Of course if people are too busy to water a plant they might not have the time to learn more about plants, so luckily for them they have plenty options available to them that require little to no maintenance at all! Purchasing these basically self caring plants is quick and easy. People can take a trip to the closest Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes or their local nursery.