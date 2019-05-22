Banning abortion is a war on women

The controversy stirred as news broke that Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio, Mississippi and Alabama all signed abortion bans.
These bills got signed at the hands of the GOP, and their goal is to eventually overturn Roe v. Wade, and with the Supreme Court majority being conservative, this is a real fear many women are facing.
Five of the six states signed the “heartbeat bill” which means abortion is no longer allowed once a heartbeat is found. That could be as early as six weeks. That is usually the time a woman realizes she’s pregnant in the first place. Essentially, this bill forces women to carry out the pregnancy.
Alabama leads the way with the 25 men voting in favor of the strictest abortion ban and Gov. Kay Ivey signing the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, which includes absolutely no exception for abortion even in cases of rape or incest.
Today, I signed into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act. To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious & that every life is a sacred gift from God. t.co/DwKJyAjSs8 pic.twitter.com/PIUQip6nmw
— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) May 15, 2019
It is time to wake up and realize, this is America, the land of the free… that is of course if you are a white man.
Attempting to ban abortions is 100% an attack on all women, especially women of color who receive the most abortions.
It is vile and cruel to assign felonies to people that seek an abortion. In Alabama, someone who seeks an abortion could be charged and the doctor who performed it could be sentenced to 99 years in prison. Meanwhile, rapists rarely serve any jail time. How is it morally justifiable for a victim to receive a higher penalty than the abuser?
It is a woman’s body. She has the right to choose what she wants to do with it. Men should never be allowed to make decisions regarding a woman’s body. Women making decisions for men in this country has never happened and it should be that way when the roles are reversed.
This pro-life excuse does not cut it anymore. The GOP constantly claims they are pro-life and care about children, but once the child is born where is all the care? They shout that abortion is murder, yet refuse to come up with stricter gun laws when children live with the threat of being killed at school, the movie theatre and church.
This is about power. Banning abortions perpetuates a cycle of poverty for generations. The poor stay poor and have no chance of breaking out of this because now there is a baby to raise.
Let’s be clear, banning abortion does not stop abortion. It stops safe abortions. Women will turn to alternative methods, hurt themselves and potentially die because of this.
It is women’s autonomy to choose. We will not allow this to happen in silence. We will not go back to the era of alley abortions, coat hangers or throwing ourselves off stairs. We are angry and we will be heard.
In 1973, Roe v. Wade concluded that because of the 14th Amendment and our “right to privacy”, women had the right to choose whether an abortion was right for them. 46 years later, the fight still continues.
Leave a Reply