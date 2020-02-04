Going to school full-time and working full-time can be considered a balancing act, especially with the high demand that most students deal with when working in retail. The CSUSB campus has a substantial amount of students either working on campus or off campus along with taking the full-time unit requirements for a college student. Students balance the two, whether effectively or not, in order to lessen the financial burdens on themselves and their parents.

But how do students cope or balance both work and school?

For students like Finance major Ihab El Zein and Senior Communications major Mirna Hernandez, balancing school and life is difficult.

“Working full-time at school and full-time at work is very stressful,” said El Zein. “It makes you start appreciating time and the importance of time since you lose most of your social life due to the lack of sleep and rest. You also time with your family.”

Hernandez stated that “working in retail has you dealing with a lot of people, so you come home mentally drained.”

On the other hand, students like Communication major Ashely Caro find joy in balancing school and work.

“I enjoy being under pressure, I like being organized and checking stuff off my list. It’s fun for me,” stated Caro.

In order to cope with the stresses that come along with this balancing act, students tend to create a routine to find time.

“I typically finish all my homework for a few weeks in advance so that when studying comes I don’t have any homework,” said El Zein. “With work, I talk to my manager so that she can help me play with my schedule. School comes first and work is second. My job knows that.”

Students find it especially helpful when they have managers willing to support them in getting an education while working.

Senior Communications major Jailene Paniagua stated, “I have an understanding management, so they work with me. If I didn’t work for the company I work with, it wouldn’t be as possible to balance work and life as it is now.”

Some students find it especially helpful to stay organized, as to not lose track of their agendas.

“I manage both school and work by staying organized. I’m a bit OCD so I carry a planner around with all my due dates and I definitely try not to procrastinate,” said Caro.

Many students make the choice to prioritize their education over their jobs.

“I feel that students are realizing that school is more important than their current retail jobs,” said El Zein. “If I have to call off work to do homework, I’ll do it.”

Some students, on the other hand, simply go with the flow of life, such as Paniagua.

“I don’t know how I balance the two, I kind of just do…Maintaining a social life is difficult,” stated Paniagua.

With all of the different ways students manage their time, students are able to share with one another of time management techniques that work for them. In this way, students are able to learn from each other and develop techniques that can get them through school and work, without the trouble of taking a long time to learn how to balance their times respectively.