AT Insight to Industry Brings Students to Sony Pictures Studios

On Feb. 22, students from California State University, San Bernardino participated in the Insight to Industry tour at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Ca.

Created in 2018, Insight to Industry is a program offered by the CSUSB Career Center that gives students the chance to tour and network with individuals from large companies that normally do not come to or recruit from CSUSB. Previous participating companies include Pepsi and NASA.

The program gives students interested in a certain field the opportunity to gain exposure and the possibility to network with individuals who could possibly hire them later.

“I heard they were going to Sony, and that is something I actually want to do,” said junior Reyna Holguin, a communications media studies student. “I would love to go into the film industry for writing and directing and Sony has a ton of successful movies out right now.”

The program is a stepping stone for reaching companies and fields that are typically perceived as difficult to get into.

“The Insight to Industry Program at CSUSB is a new initiative designed to bridge the gap between our local educated workforce and our local business community,” the Career Center website states. “The sites immerse students in their chosen field and provide educational programming to further their knowledge and understanding of the workforce.”

Students arrived at campus bright and early to prepare for the two-hour drive to Culver City. However, the excitement of the day outweighed the long drive ahead.

“What better way is there to get your foot in the door?” said Tiffany Goodman, a student at the Palm Desert campus majoring in communications media studies.

Upon arriving at the studios, students were immediately greeted by Sony internship recruiters who served as the studio tour guides for the day.

I’ve always seen the outskirts of it [Sony Pictures Studios], so just to be inside and just to see how things operate and what clearances you need and what opportunities it will bring is what I really look forward to. Goodman

Students had the opportunity to sit down with the Sony recruiters and ask questions regarding internship opportunities, hiring requirements and qualifications, Sony culture and more.

The tour continued with a complete walk-through of the actual Sony studios, many of which were currently filming projects.

As a special surprise, students had the opportunity to walk the set of The Goldbergs, a popular sitcom currently playing on ABC, as well as the Jeopardy set.

To round out the day, the CSUSB Career Center chaperones treated the students to lunch to celebrate a successful program.

The Career Center aims to hold a tour during both the Winter and Spring quarters every year. To attend the tour, students must apply. Once accepted, students attend an orientation meeting which helps students with resume writing, elevator pitches, networking skills, and more.

Application dates for the future insight to industry will be announced via emails in spring 2019.