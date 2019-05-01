Are students ready to Graduate?

Many students feel clueless when given the question, “Are you ready to graduate?”. Countless students respond similarly with “ Finishing school yes, but not the real world.” I asked a few students why they felt that way, when the Career Center is there to help ease that feeling of what comes next.

Numerous students have never attended the Career Center workshops. CSUSB student Janneth Milian explains how difficult it is to go during the scheduled times the career center scheduled the workshops. “Always the same time, twelve to one,” Milian said.

Like Milian, many students have work or class at the time. They wish they can attend workshops on internships, resume building and applying to graduate school.

They hope that in the future the Career Center take other schedule times into consideration.

Because CSUSB is known to be a commuter school, many students do not stay after their class is done.

Alumni Emmanuel Garcia explains that he was not mentally ready to graduate last year Spring 2018 because he did not have anything secure after graduation. He didn’t know what came next.

Many students have that problem, they feel like they do not have enough experience in their field to apply for a job. They have trouble wording their resume, and feel as if they are alone; when they are not.

The Career Center has many great resources.

Patti Lopez, peer advisor talks about counselors having the perfect time for workshops that fall for the counselors schedules. She explains, “ Students have to voice their opinions to accommodate the times students are available to attend the events.”

Counselors can take different times into consideration. Manage events wisely, by having the same workshop twice a day. So students can have the option to attend.

“But it is difficult to reach students, we tried emails and tabling. Many emails get jumbled with emails from other departments, so many students just get uninterested after a while.Tabling is hard at a commuter school, because many students just want to go home after class. ” Patti Lopez.

The Career Center has began experimenting other ways to get people involved and more knowledgeable on their resources.

Seniors are the main group of students who take advantage of the Career Center. Seniors assume they cannot come back and use the career centers resources, when they can.

After graduating, you have one year to take advantage of the career center. After the year, when you become an alumni, one session with the career center is $80.