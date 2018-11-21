Apply for paid positions now!

If you are a student who qualifies, here is an amazing opportunity to get paid for doing what you love and applying your skills in a journalistic setting. Click on the name of the position to see more details and to apply:

What is the Coyote Chronicle?

It’s a CSUSB student newspaper. Coyote Chronicle has been the independent student voice of California State University, San Bernardino since 1965. Our writers and editors are solely comprised of students of CSUSB and our stories, photographs, opinions, and other media are our own unless otherwise noted. It is our goal to bring local, relevant, timely, and interesting material to our readers.

For more information check out our website or contact Faculty Advisor Dr. Betlemidze at [email protected]