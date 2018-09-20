Apply for paid position now!

What are the job positions?

If you are a student who qualifies, here is an amazing opportunity to get paid for doing what you love and learn new ways your skills apply in a journalistic setting. Click on the name of the position to see more details and to apply:

What is Coyote Chronicle?

It’s a CSUSB student newspaper.

Coyote Chronicle has been the independent student voice of California State University, San Bernardino since 1965. Our writers and editors are solely comprised of students of CSUSB and our stories, photographs, opinions, and other media are our own unless otherwise noted. It is our goal to bring local, relevant, timely, and interesting material to our readers.

For more information check out our website or contact Faculty Advisor Dr. Betlemidze at [email protected]

6 REASONS TO JOIN YOUR CAMPUS NEWSPAPER

Acquire a well-rounded and versatile work experience regardless of your chosen major

Sharpen your time management skills

Be at the epicenter of news production

Re-discover your passions and interests

Find a new “family” within the Chronicle

Build a competitive portfolio

Also, we want to see you express yourself! Do you have any art or poetry you’d like to share? Let us know! You could be featured in our print issue! Click here to submit a guest post.

