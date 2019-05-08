Annual Communication Symposium Focused on Networking, Success & Gratitude

Growing from half a day last year to a full day event this year, the “COMM Symposium: Transcending Boundaries” brought together students, alumni, faculty and staff on May 7 at the San Manuel Student Union.

“This was the first year where a team of 8 student interns put on the event as part of their coursework,” commented Professor Jess Block Nerren, who lead the team of interns and organized the event.

The symposium had 1270 registrations up from 500 last year and the lunch serving 175 people.

The day started with panels in the morning and built up to the award ceremony and lunch in the afternoon.

The ceremony honored Communication student achievements by awarding most outstanding students from the practicums and concentrations, as well as the most outstanding undergrad, graduate, and lower division students.

The ceremony was introduced by President Morales, Interim Chair Dr. Bradford Owen, and Interim Dean Chuang. The ceremony was emceed by alumni Erica Acosta, with faculty introducing each student who was awarded.

Retiring professors Dr. Fred Jandt, Don Girard, and Jim Smart were also honored.

The panels throughout the day featured speakers from various industries, from aerospace to videogames, telling the story of how their major brought them to where they are and how current communication students can get there.

The symposium was not only a reflection on the Communication department’s previous year but also a resource for current students and alumni to learn how to put their degree to use.

A complete story on the 2019 Communication Symposium will be featured next week in our newsletter and in our third print issue.