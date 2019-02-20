This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CSUSB students heard advice from Eddy Hartenstein on how to prepare themselves in this changing digital landscapes so that they can have a successful future.

On Feb. 7th, 2019 roughly fifty people attended “And Now For Something Completely Different” held in the San Manuel Student Union.

Eddy Hartenstein is a business leader and has management experience in various fields. Perhaps some of the most notable points in career include his involvement in the creation of DirectTv and his experience running the Los Angeles Times and Tribune company.

Hartenstein began the conversation by going row by row, asking attendees for their name, and projected graduation date. Many students also added in their major with disciplines.

“Everything I needed to know, I learned from the restaurant business,” Hartenstein said.

Hartenstein shared that there are two key things everyone needs for everyday life.

“Number one, you only have one chance to make a first impression,” Hartenstein said. “And number two, you’re only as good as the last meal you served. So put your best foot forward.”

Hartenstein elaborated that one should always make sure one is at his or her best and pay attention to the little details, which turn out to be some of the most important.

“Everything is connected to everything else,” Hartenstein repeated several times.

He advised the attendees to embrace change and try to look at things differently. He acknowledged that there can be difficulties accepting changes in any field, but by studying real life and being aware of one’s own surroundings one will be better prepared to adjust to them.

Hartenstein continued the storyline of his career and said that once he had “mastered” what he was doing, he started getting restless and looking for new ways to grow. “And now for something completely different,” said Hartenstein with a smile.

Hartenstein has had a rich and diverse career. He has had many opportunities not because he was necessarily qualified, but rather, he made good first impressions.

“Be interested instead of being interesting,” said Hartenstein. “If you do that the world will come to you. Everyone likes someone who listens.”

Hartenstein delivered both a challenge and an encouragement.

“I’m a big believer in our future and all of you,” said Hartenstein. “Break the norm, break the glass, break all the rules, and figure it all out.”